COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top home in Franklin County in June sold for $2.6 million, while the top home in Delaware County went for $3.25 million.

NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin and Delaware County auditor’s offices and filtered for “one-family dwellings” so as not to include things like apartments, duplexes, or unrelated land purchases.

Excluding transfers for $0, 2,042 single-family home purchases were made in Franklin County last month. The average price was $336,456 and the median price was $292,950. In Delaware County, 405 single-family home purchases were made. The average price was $512,761 and the media price was $475,000.

The 10 most expensive homes sold in Franklin County last month

10. This home at 158 Buttles Ave. in Columbus sold for $1,899,000 on June 7.

9. This home at 1080 Brookhouse Ln. in Columbus sold for $1,900,000 on June 1.

8. This home 410 N. Columbia Ave. in Columbus sold for $1,925,000 on June 9.

7. This home at 1980 Hillside Dr. in Columbus sold for $1,949,600 on June 8.

6. This home at 7369 Lambton Park Rd. in New Albany sold for $1,950,000 on June 3.

5. This home at 367 N. Columbia Ave. in Bexley sold for $1,950,000 on June 2.

4. This home at 4997 Pesaro Way in Dublin sold for $1,998,000 on June 23.

3. This home at 6 S. Ealy Crossing in New Albany sold for $2,000,000 on June 29.

2. This home at 2240 Tewksbury Rd. in Columbus sold for $2,000,000 on June 24.

This home at 1825 Upper Chelsea Rd. in Upper Arlington sold for $2,600,000 on June 24.

The 10 most expensive homes sold in Delaware County last month

10. This home at 180 Valley Run Pl. in Powell sold for $965,000.

9. This home at 4865 Bridgewater Dr. in Powell sold for $979,900 on June 3.

8. This home at 1491 Abbotsford Green Dr. in Powell sold for $1,025,000 on June 10.

7. This home at 8214 Dublin Rd. in Powell sold for $1,034,000 on June 22.

6. This home at 1860 White Oak Dr. in Delaware sold for $1,075,000 on June 23.

5. This home at 10654 Dundee Ct. in Powell sold for $1,100,000 on June 22.

4. This home at 7615 Tartan Fields Dr. in Dublin sold for $1,130,000 on June 9.

3. This home at 2434 Sweet Clover Ln. in Galena sold for $1,210,000 on June 17.

2. This home at 1988 Woodlands Pl. in Powell sold for $1,850,000 sold on June 17.

1. This home at 6676 Walnut Valley Dr. sold for $3,250,000 sold on June 22.