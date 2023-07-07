COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top home sold in Franklin County last month went for $2.65 million, while the top home in Delaware County went for $1.6 million.

NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin and Delaware County auditor’s offices and filtered for “one-family dwellings” to not include apartments, duplexes, or unrelated land purchases.

Excluding transfers for $0, 1,514 single-family home purchases were made in Franklin County in December. The average price was $353,765 and the median price was $300,000. In Delaware County, 232 single-family home purchases were made. The average price was $555,708 and the median price was $495,000.

The 10 most expensive homes sold in Franklin County in June

10. This home at 4884 Stonehaven Drive in Upper Arlington sold for $1,400,000 on June 30.

9. This home at 2040 Tremont Road in Upper Arlington sold for $1,425,000 on June 30.

8. This home at 2292 Dorset Road in Upper Arlington sold for $1,425,000 on June 5.

7. This home at 317 Stanbery Ave. in Bexley sold for $1,450,000 on June 16.

6. This home at 2508 Colts Neck Rd. in Blacklick sold for $1,500,000 on June 14.

5. This home at 1129 Brookhouse Ln. in Gahanna sold for $1,746,000 on June 9.

4. This home at 7705 Ogden Woods Blvd. in New Albany sold for $1,842,944 on June 27.

3. This home at 2240 Tewksbury Road in Upper Arlington sold for $1,999,999 on June 26.

2. This home at 4635 Hull Farm Ln. in Upper Arlington sold for $2,460,000 on June 2.

1. This home at 6740 Walnut St. in New Albany sold for $2,650,000 on June 20.

The 10 most expensive homes sold in Delaware County in June

10. This home at 8456 Russett Court in Westerville sold for $999,999 on June 23.

9. This home at 1656 Roundwyck Lane in Powell sold for $1,015,000 on June 21.

8. This home at 1671 Heatherwae Loop in Powell sold for $1,065,000 on June 6.

7. This home at 10785 Rushden Ct. in Powell sold for $1,075,000 on June 29.

6. This home at 7572 Augusta Woods Terr in Westerville sold for $1,212,750 on June 27.

5. This home at 9811 Riverway Run in Powell sold for $1,290,000 on June 29.

4. This home at 10400 Mackenzie Way in Dublin sold for $1,300,000 on June 30.

3. This home at 9324 Wilbrook Drive in Powell sold for $1,325,000 on June 12.

2. This home at 5845 Kilbannan Ct. in Dublin sold for $1,355,000 on June 8.

1. This home at 9333 State Route 37 E. in Sunbury sold for $1,600,000 on June 13.

