This home was one of the most expensive properties sold in Franklin County in July.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top home in Franklin County in July sold for $2 million, while the top home in Delaware County went for $4 million.

NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin and Delaware counties auditor’s offices and filtered for “one-family dwellings” so as not to include things like apartments, duplexes, or unrelated land purchases.

Excluding transfers for $0, 1,812 single-family home purchases were made in Franklin County last month. The average price was $330,958 and the median price was $285,000. In Delaware County, 356 single-family home purchases were made. The average price was $535,975 and the median price was $476,075.

The 10 most expensive homes sold in Franklin County last month

10. This home at 7699 Roxton Ct. in New Albany sold for $1,362,500 on July 8.

9. This home at 5894 Evelyton Rd. in New Albany sold for $1,380,000 on July 14.

8. This home at 1399 Brookwood Rd. in Columbus sold for $1,450,000 on July 18.

7. This home at 355 Fairway Blvd. in Whitehall sold for $1,495,000 on July 18.

6. This home at 2620 Abington Rd. in Upper Arlington sold for $1,500,000 on July 15.

5. This home at 7780 Cromwell End in New Albany sold for $1,500,000 on July 5.

4. This home at 4381 Antmon Round in New Albany sold for $1,560,000 on July 20.

3. This home at 7271 Landon Ln. in New Albany sold for $1,625,000 on July 25.

2. This home at 4895 Yantis Dr. in New Albany sold for $1,750,000 on July 8.

1. This home at 7263 Waterston Rd. in New Albany sold for $2,000,000 on July 13.

The 10 most expensive homes sold in Delaware County last month

10. This home at 6390 Merchant Rd. in Powell sold for $1,375,000 on July 7.

9. This home at 1619 Liberty Bluff Dr. in Delaware sold for $1,450,000 on July 15.

8. This home at 5330 Rosalind Blvd. in Powell sold for $1,499,000 on July 26.

7. This home at 10558 Mackenzie Way in Dublin sold for $1,500,000 on July 7.

6. This home at 6890 Temperance Point Pl. in Westerville sold for $1,601,899 on July 6.

5. This home at 2127 Woodland Hall Dr. in Powell sold for $1,770,000 on July 27.

4. This home 104723 Mackenzie Way in Dublin sold for $2,000,000 on July 12.

3. This home at 7080 Palmer Ct. in Dublin sold for $2,250,000 on July 19.

2. This home at 8965 Dublin Rd. in Powell sold for $3,200,000 on July 7.

This home at 526 Peachblow Rd. in Lewis Center sold for $4,000,000 on July 7.