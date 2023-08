COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top home sold in Franklin County last month went for $3.6 million, while the top home in Delaware County went for $2.9 million.

NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin and Delaware County auditor’s offices and filtered for “one-family dwellings” to not include apartments, duplexes, or unrelated land purchases.

Excluding transfers for $0, 1,449 single-family home purchases were made in Franklin County in December. The average price was $335,819 and the median price was $300,000. In Delaware County, 230 single-family home purchases were made. The average price was $528,670 and the median price was $490,000.

The 10 most expensive homes sold in Franklin County in July

10. This home at 7697 Somerly Court in New Albany sold for $1,650,000 on July 26.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

9. This home at 4130 Mountview Road in Upper Arlington sold for $1,725,000 on July 6.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

8. This home at 2079 Guilford Road in Upper Arlington sold for $1,800,000 on July 7.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

7. This home at 2814 Exmoor Road in Upper Arlington sold for $2,100,000 on July 3.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

6. This home at 2396 Club Road in Upper Arlington sold for $2,117,731 on July 19.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

5. This home at 7208 Waterston in New Albany sold for $2,250,000 on July 26.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

4. This home at 4879 Yantes Drive in New Albany sold for $2,275,000 on July 14.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

3. This home at 7690 Sutton Pl. in New Albany sold for $2,350,000 on July 11.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

2. This home at 3970 Ebrington Road in New Albany sold for $3,439,494 on July 12.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

1. This home at 14 Highgrove in New Albany sold for $3,600,000 on July 13.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

The 10 most expensive homes sold in Delaware County in July

10. This home at 695 Cardinal Hill Lane in Powell sold for $999,000 on July 7.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

9. This home at 6811 Taggart Road in Delaware sold for $999,000 on July 26.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

8. This home at 6301 Waterwood Drive in Westerville sold for $1,000,000 on July 3.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

7. This home at 5761 Hughes Road in Galena sold for $1,085,000 on July 28.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

6. This home at 5230 Woodbridge Ave. in Powell sold for $1,125,000 on July 6.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

5. This home at 5656 Medallion Drive in Westerville sold for $1,130,000 on July 17.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

4. This home at 1355 Woodland Hall Drive in Delaware sold for $1,399,000 on July 5.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

3. This home at 9387 Baytree Drive in Powell sold for $1,515,000 on July 6.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

2. This home at 1840 Woodland Hall Drive in Powell sold for $1,800,000 on July 6.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

1. This home at 4304 Sunbury Road in Galena sold for $2,900,000 on July 17.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)