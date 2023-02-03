COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top home sold in Franklin County last month went for $2.39 million, and the top home in Delaware County went for $1.2 million.

NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin and Delaware County auditor’s offices and filtered for “one family dwellings” so as not to include things like apartments, duplexes or unrelated land purchases.

Excluding transfers for $0, 986 single-family home purchases were made in Franklin County in December. The average price was $258,767 and the median price was $230,000. In Delaware County, 126 single-family home purchases were made. The average price was $436,098 and the median price was $422,450.

The 10 most expensive homes sold in Franklin County in January

10. This home at 693 Lindsey Marie Ln. near Upper Arlington sold for $800,000 on Jan. 6.

9. This home at 1943 W. Lane. Ave. in Upper Arlington sold for $811,000 on Jan. 18.

8. This home at 1406 Poppy Hills Dr. in Blacklick sold for $813,000 on Jan. 11.

7. This home at 1920 Chatfield Rd. in Upper Arlington sold for $837,000 on Jan. 23.

6. This home at 2940 Reynoldsburg New Albany Rd. in Blacklick sold for $862,450 on Jan. 19.

5. This home at 4037 Dublin Rd. near Hilliard sold for $960,000 on Jan. 27.

4. This home at 7216 Maple Leaf Cr. in Blacklick sold for $1,060,000 on Jan. 5.

3. This home at 254 Ashbourne Pl. in Bexley sold for $1,085,000 on Jan. 25.

2. This home at 2289 Cob Tail Way in Blacklick sold for $1,247,900 on Jan. 3.

1. This home at 4391 Sawmill Rd. in Upper Arlington sold for $2,392,757 on Jan. 26.

The 10 most expensive homes sold in Delaware County in January

10. This home at 4592 Royal Birkdale Dr. in Westerville sold for $700,000 on Jan. 5.

9. This home at 2018 Cimarron Ct. in Sunbury sold for $715,000 on Jan. 27.

8. This home at 5506 Stillwater Ave. in Westerville sold for $730,000 on Jan. 10.

7. This home at 10001 Covan Dr. in Westerville sold for $815,000 on Jan. 18.

6. This home at 10354 Gorsuch Rd. in Galena sold for $825,000 on Jan. 6.

5. This home at 6011 Aberfeldy Ct. in Westerville sold for $825,000 on Jan. 13.

4. This home at 1078 State Route 257 S. in Delaware sold for $839,000 on Jan. 13.

3. This home at 9006 Shaffer Dr. in Powell sold for $880,000 on Jan. 6.

2. This home at 10650 Center Village Rd. in Galena sold for $900,000 on Jan. 23.

1. This home at 7572 Augusta Woods Terr in Westerville sold for $1,200,000 on Jan. 10.

