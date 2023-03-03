COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top home sold in Franklin County last month went for $1.96 million on Valentine’s Day, while the top home in Delaware County went for $1.5 million.

NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin and Delaware County auditor’s offices and filtered for “one family dwellings” so as not to include things like apartments, duplexes or unrelated land purchases.

Excluding transfers for $0, 941 single-family home purchases were made in Franklin County in December. The average price was $324,614 and the median price was $249,900. In Delaware County, 121 single-family home purchases were made. The average price was $471,811 and the median price was $417,473.

The 10 most expensive homes sold in Franklin County in February

10. This home at 2140 N. Parkway Dr. in Upper Arlington sold for $1,060,000 on Feb. 28.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

9. This home at 1299 Brookwood Place in Berwick sold for $1,100,000 on Feb. 8.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

8. This home at 7215 Bulrush Court in New Albany sold for $1,150,000 on Feb. 17.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

7. This home at 7614 S. Goodrich Square in New Albany sold for $1,290,000 on Feb. 10.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

6. This home at 13 Pickett Place in New Albany sold for $1,400,000 on Feb. 24.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

5. This home at 3880 Rushmore Dr. in Upper Arlington sold for $1,755,000 on Feb. 3.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

4. This home at 7573 Lambton Park Road in New Albany sold for $1,800,000 on Feb. 16.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

3. This home at 2248 Club Road in Upper Arlington sold for $1,800,000 on Feb. 16.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

2. This home at 2424 Lane Ave. in Upper Arlington sold for $1,913,474 on Feb. 9.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

1. This home at 7108 Armscote End in New Albany sold for $1,960,000 on Feb. 14.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

The 10 most expensive homes sold in Delaware County in February

10. This home at 1529 Big Bluestem Way in Sunbury sold for $710,000 on Feb. 24.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

9. This home at 4625 North Shore Dr. in Westerville sold for $755,000 on Feb. 21.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

8. This home at 6409 Braymoore Dr. in Galena sold for $792,500 on Feb. 3.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

7. This home at 9435 Concord Road in Powell sold for $860,000 on Feb. 21.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

6. This home at 7539 Tartan Fields Dr. in Dublin sold for $985,000 on Feb. 28.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

5. This home at 6939 Condit Road in Centerburg sold for $1,000,000 on Feb. 17.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

4. This home at 8837 Shaffer Dr. in Powell sold for $1,000,000 on Feb. 6.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

3. This home at 1988 Strathshire Hall Lane in Powell sold for $1,185,000 on Feb. 27.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

2. This home at 6757 Fall Brook Trail near Lewis Center sold for $1,385,000 on Feb. 24.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

1. This home at 5887 Greasmar Dr. in Delaware sold for $1,500,000 on Feb. 21.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)