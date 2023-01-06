COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top home sold in Franklin County last month went for $2.25 million, and the top home in Delaware County went for $1.45 million.

NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin and Delaware County auditor’s offices and filtered for “one family dwellings” so as not to include things like apartments, duplexes or unrelated land purchases.

Excluding transfers for $0, 1,161 single-family home purchases were made in Franklin County in December. The average price was $285,263 and the median price was $250,000. In Delaware County, 121 single-family home purchases were made. The average price was $467,636 and the median price was $450,000.

The 10 most expensive homes sold in Franklin County in December

10. This home at 109 Lake Bluff Drive in Worthington sold for $1,175,000 on Dec. 8.

Franklin County Auditor’s Office.

9. This home at 2381 Onandaga Drive in Upper Arlington sold for $1,225,000 on Dec. 5.

Franklin County Auditor’s Office.

8. This home at 1058 S. Jaeger St. in German Village sold for $1,300,000 on Dec. 21.

Franklin County Auditor’s Office.

7. This home at 4969 Pesaro Way in Dublin sold for $1,349,000 on Dec. 13.

Franklin County Auditor’s Office.

6. This home at 2723 Leeds Road in Upper Arlington sold for $1,600,000 on Dec. 14.

Franklin County Auditor’s Office.

5. These homes at 76 E. Kossuth St. and 804 City Park Ave. in German Village sold for $1,695,000 on Dec. 8.

Franklin County Auditor’s Office.

Franklin County Auditor’s Office.

4. This home at 2791 Colts Neck Road in Gahanna sold for $1,735,000 on Dec. 30.

Franklin County Auditor’s Office.

3. This home at 6987 Hanbys Loop in New Albany sold for $1,800,000 on Dec. 30.

Franklin County Auditor’s Office.

2. This home at 1100 Brookhouse Lane in Gahanna sold for $1,889,000 on Dec. 12.

Franklin County Auditor’s Office.

1. This home at 2 Albery Loop in New Albany sold for $2,250,000 on Dec. 30.

Franklin County Auditor’s Office.

The 10 most expensive homes sold in Delaware County in December

10. This home at 2442 McCumber Lane in Lewis Center sold for $675,000 on Dec. 2.

Delaware County Auditor’s Office.

9. This home at 8160 Todd St. in Sunbury sold for $675,000 on Dec. 15.

Delaware County Auditor’s Office.

8. This home at 5700 Harrow Glen Court in Galena sold for $678,000 on Dec. 2.

Delaware County Auditor’s Office.

7. This home at 9612 Fair Oaks Drive in Powell sold for $700,000 on Dec. 8.

Delaware County Auditor’s Office.

6. This home at 10780 Keller Pines Court in Galena sold for $709,000 on Dec. 7.

Delaware County Auditor’s Office.

5. This home at 5221 Stratford Ave. in Powell sold for $710,000 on Dec. 7.

Delaware County Auditor’s Office.

4. This home at 3721 Liberty Road in Delaware sold for $715,000 on Dec. 2.

Delaware County Auditor’s Office.

3. This home at 9894 Cape Court in Dublin sold for $729,000 on Dec. 14.

Delaware County Auditor’s Office.

2. This home at 8558 Liberty Road in Powell sold for $975,999 on Dec. 19.

Delaware County Auditor’s Office.

1. This home at 1727 Liberty Bluff Drive in Powell sold for $1,450,000 on Dec. 15.

Delaware County Auditor’s Office.