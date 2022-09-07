COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top home sold in Franklin County last month went for $2.9 million, and the top home in Delaware County went for $1.9 million.

NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin and Delaware County auditor’s offices and filtered for “one family dwellings” so as not to include things like apartments, duplexes or unrelated land purchases.

Excluding transfers for $0, 1,963 single-family home purchases were made in Franklin County last month. The average price was $342,795 and the median price was $280,000. In Delaware County, 422 single-family home purchases were made. The average price was $481,270 and the media price was $451,135.

The 10 most expensive homes sold in Franklin County last month

10. This home at 992 Jaeger St. in Columbus sold for $1,375,000 on Aug. 2.

9. This home at 6960 Clivdon Mews in New Albany sold for $1,400,000 on Aug. 22.

8. This home at 3818 Purdey Ct. in New Albany sold for $1,494,000 on Aug. 1.

7. This home at 4532 Hull Farm Ln. in Upper Arlington sold for $1,595,000 on Aug. 31.

6. This home at 1814 Roxbury Rd. in Upper Arlington sold for $1,650,000 on Aug. 17.

5. This home at 7202 Biddick Ct. in New Albany sold for $1,708,000 on Aug. 17.

4. This home at 4181 Kenny Rd. in Upper Arlington sold for $1,825,000 on Aug. 3.

3. This home at 7 New Albany Rd. in New Albany sold for $2,700,000 on Aug. 2.

2. This home at 3989 Stannage Pass in New Albany sold for $2,750,000 on Aug. 3.

1. This home at 6880 Chiswick Ct. in New Albany sold for $2,900,000 on Aug. 3.

The 10 most expensive homes sold in Delaware County last month

10. This home at 774 Riverbend Ave. in Powell sold for $939,000 on Aug. 4.

9. This home at 7980 Maxtown Rd. in Westerville sold for $950,000 on Aug. 2.

8. This home at 5260 Olentangy River Rd. in Delaware sold for $1,000,000 on Aug. 26.

7. This home at 7800 Tillinghast Dr. in Dublin sold for $1,075,000 on Aug. 29.

6. This home at 5969 Dublin Rd. in Delaware sold for $1,099,000 on Aug. 12.

5. This home at 9993 Wellington Blvd. in Powell sold for $1,100,000 on Aug. 18.

4. This home at 5206 Blessing Ct. in Galena sold for $1,200,000 on Aug. 8.

3. This home at 4703 Aberdeen Ave. in Dublin sold for $1,200,000 on Aug. 16.

2. This home at 5340 Berwanger Dr. in Powell sold for $1,205,00 on Aug. 4.

1. This home at 2600 Deseret Dr. in Powell sold for $1,900,000 on Aug. 18.

