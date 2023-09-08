COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top home sold in Franklin County last month went for $4.2 million, while the top home in Delaware County went for $2.5 million.

NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin and Delaware County auditor’s offices and filtered for “one-family dwellings” to not include apartments, duplexes, or unrelated land purchases.

Excluding transfers for $0, 1,768 single-family home purchases were made in Franklin County in December. The average price was $676,700 and the median price was $300,000. In Delaware County, 277 single-family home purchases were made. The average price was $558,486 and the median price was $499,000.

The 10 most expensive homes sold in Franklin County in August

10. This home at 4880 Trumbo Court in New Albany sold for $1,740,000 on Aug. 14.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

9. This home at 4390 Trabue Road in Columbus sold for $1,875,000 on Aug. 31.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

8. This home at 7202 Biddick Court in New Albany sold for $2,000,000 on Aug. 16.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

7. This home at 7809 Lambton Park Road in New Albany sold for $2,175,000 on Aug. 25.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

6. This home at 2 New Albany Farms Road in New Albany sold for $2,200,000 on Aug. 2.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

5. This home at 2610 Sherwin Road in Upper Arlington sold for $2,350,000 on Aug. 1.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

4. This home at 7208 Waterston in New Albany sold for $3,200,000 on Aug. 2.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

3. This home at 4040 Baughman Grant in New Albany sold for $3,500,000 on Aug. 7.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

2. This home at 4 Highgrove Farms in New Albany sold for $3,567,750 on Aug. 17.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

1. This home at 3 Highgrove Farms in New Albany sold for $4,200,000 on Aug. 15.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

The 10 most expensive homes sold in Delaware County in August

10. This home at 5708 Summerwood Crossing in Galena sold for $1,275,000 on Aug. 25.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

9. This home at 1662 Kearney Way in Delaware sold for $1,277,000 on Aug. 11.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

8. This home at 5540 Miller-Paul Road in Westerville sold for $1,400,000 on Aug. 4.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

7. This home at 10371 Forest Glen Place in Powell sold for $1,418,750 on Aug. 17.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

6. This home at 5335 Hoovergate Lane in Westerville sold for $1,500,000 on Aug. 2.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

5. This home at 9356 Wilbrook Drive in Powell sold for $1,560,000 on Aug. 11.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

4. This home at 4910 State Route 257 South in Delaware sold for $1,841,000 on Aug. 28.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

3. This home at 1951 Woodland Hall Drive in Delaware sold for $1,925,000 on Aug. 11.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

2. This home at 1223 S Three B’s and K Road in Galena sold for $2,375,000 on Aug. 30.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

1. This home at 1870 Wingate Drive near Powell sold for $2,550,000 on Aug. 3.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)