COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top home sold in Franklin County last month went for $1.9 million, while the top home in Delaware County went for $1.4 million.

NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin and Delaware County auditor’s offices and filtered for “one family dwellings” to not include apartments, duplexes, or unrelated land purchases.

Excluding transfers for $0, 1,122 single-family home purchases were made in Franklin County in December. The average price was $313,108 and the median price was $274,450. In Delaware County, 106 single-family home purchases were made. The average price was $454,749 and the median price was $449,845.

The 10 most expensive homes sold in Franklin County in April

10. This home at 4671 Burbank Drive in Upper Arlington sold for $1,200,000 on April 27.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

9. This home at 846 S. Fifth St. in German Village sold for $1,200,000 on April 21.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

8. This home at 215 E. North Broadway in Clintonville sold for $1,255,000 on April 14.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

7. This home at 6462 Albanese Cir. in Dublin sold for $1,300,000 on April 5.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

6. This home at 3450 River Rhone Lane in West Scioto sold for $1,350,000 on April 14.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

5. This home at 2592 Eastcleft Drive in Upper Arlington sold for $1,385,000 on April 24.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

4. This home at 71 Deshler Ave. in German Village sold for $1,400,000 on April 19.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

3. This home at 261 Drexel Ave. in Bexley sold for $1,825,000 on April 7.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

2. This home at 616 Mohawk St. in German Village sold for $1,843,000 on April 26.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

1. This home at 161 S. Parkview Ave. in Bexley sold for $1,950,000 on April 7.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

The 10 most expensive homes sold in Delaware County in April

10. This home at 2954 McCammon Chase Drive in Lewis Center sold for $695,000 on April 3.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

9. This home at 8153 Rookery Way in Westerville sold for $699,000 on April 3.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

8. This home at 3012 Autumn Applause Drive in Lewis Center sold for $701,000 on April 19.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

7. This home at 4364 Village Club Drive in Powell sold for $750,000 on April 4.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

6. This home at 10694 Scarborough Way in Powell sold for $850,000 on April 3.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

5. This home at 1503 Malabar Court in Delaware sold for $920,000 on April 11.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

4. This home at 1020 Elderberry Loop in Delaware sold for $950,000 on April 4.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

3. This home at 4351 Speranza Loop in Galena sold for $1,175,000 on April 12.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

2. This home at 4630 W. Powell Road in Powell sold for $1,185,000 on April 3.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

1. This home at 2218 Green-Cook Road in Johnstown was sold for $1,400,000 on April 19.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)