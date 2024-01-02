COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top home sold in Franklin County in 2023 went for $5 million, and the top home in Delaware County went for $3.3 million.

NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin and Delaware county auditor’s offices and filtered for “one family dwellings” so as not to include things like apartments, duplexes or unrelated land purchases.

The 10 most expensive homes sold in Franklin County in 2023

10. This home at 4 Bottomley Crescent Road in New Albany sold for $3,100,000 on Nov. 29

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

9. This home at 4721 Yantis Drive in New Albany sold for $3,100,000 on Sept. 8.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

8. This home at 10 N. Drexel Ave. in Bexley sold for $3,100,000 on May 5.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

7. This home at 7300 Lambton Park Drive in New Albany sold for $3,200,000 on July 19.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

6. This home at 4040 Baughman Grant in New Albany sold for $3,500,000 on Aug. 7.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

5. This home at 4 Highgrove Farms in New Albany sold for $3,567,750 on Aug. 17.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

4. This home at 14 Highgrove in New Albany sold for $3,600,000 on July 13.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

3. This home at 3970 Ebrington Road in New Albany sold for $3,625,000 on July 12.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

2. This home at 3 Highgrove Farms in New Albany sold for $4,200,000 on Aug. 15.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

1. This home at 212 Park Drive in Columbus sold for $5,000,000 on May 26.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

The 10 most expensive homes sold in Delaware County in 2023

10. This home at 1933 Woodland Hall Drive in Delaware sold for $1,750,000 on Nov. 3.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

9. This home at 1840 Woodland Hall Drive in Powell sold for $1,800,000 on July 6.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

8. This home at 4910 State Route 257 South in Delaware sold for $1,841,000 on Aug. 28.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

7. This home at 1951 Woodland Hall Drive in Delaware sold for $1,925,000 on Aug. 11.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

6. This home at 1755 Riverstone Drive in Powell sold for $2,100,000 on March 24.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

5. This home at 1223 S Three B’s and K Road in Galena sold for $2,375,000 on Aug. 30.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

4. This home at 1870 Wingate Drive near Powell sold for $2,550,000 on Aug. 3.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

3. This home at 4304 Sunbury Road in Galena sold for $2,900,000 on July 17.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

2. This home at 3774 Rome Corners Road in Galena sold for $2,962,184 on Sept. 8.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

1. This home at 1581 Woodland Hall Drive in Powell sold for $3,356,000 on May 26.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)