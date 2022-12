COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top home sold in Franklin County in 2022 went for $3.9 million, and the top home in Delaware County went for $4.5 million.

NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin and Delaware county auditor’s offices and filtered for “one family dwellings” so as not to include things like apartments, duplexes or unrelated land purchases.

Excluding transfers for $0, more than 18,000 single-family home purchases were made in Franklin County in 2022 while more than 3,000 single-family home purchases were made in Delaware County.

The 10 most expensive homes sold in Franklin County in 2022

10. This home at 1825 Upper Chelsea Road in Upper Arlington sold for $2,600,000 on June 24.

Franklin County Auditor’s Office.

9. This home at 333 N. Parkview Ave. sold in Columbus for $2,650,000 on May 18.

Franklin County Auditor’s Office.

8. This home at 1808 Upper Chelsea Road in Upper Arlington sold for $2,650,000 on May 18.

Franklin County Auditor’s Office.

7. This home at 7 New Albany Road in New Albany sold for $2,700,000 on Aug. 2.

Franklin County Auditor’s Office.

6. This home at 3989 Stannage Pass in New Albany sold for $2,750,000 on Aug. 3. Franklin County Auditor’s Office.

5. This home at 147 E. Deshler Ave. in German Village sold for $2,800,000 on Nov. 30. Franklin County Auditor’s Office.

4. This home at 386 N. Parkview Ave. in Bexley sold for $2,825,000 on Sept. 1. Franklin County Auditor’s Office.

3. This home at 6880 Chiswick Court in New Albany sold for $2,900,000 on Aug. 3. Franklin County Auditor’s Office.

2. This home at 3 Bottomley Cresce Road in New Albany sold for $3,225,000 on April 19. Franklin County Auditor’s Office.

1. This home at 2700 Crafton Park in Upper Arlington sold for $3,950,000 on Nov. 14. Franklin County Auditor’s Office.

The 10 most expensive homes sold in Delaware County in 2022

10. This home at 5405 Red Bank Road in Galena sold for $2,000,000 on May 20. Delaware County Auditor’s Office. 9. This home at 104723 Mackenzie Way in Dublin sold for $2,000,000 on July 12. Delaware County Auditor’s Office.

8. This home at 7080 Palmer Court in Dublin sold for $2,250,000 on July 19.

Delaware County Auditor’s Office.

7. This home at 1711 Strathshire Hall Place in Powell sold for $2,400,000 on Oct. 10.

Delaware County Auditor’s Office.

6. This home at 7633 Silver Lake Court in Westerville sold for $2,775,000 on Sept. 22.

Delaware County Auditor’s Office.

5. This home at 100 Bent Tree Road in Sunbury sold for $2,800,000 on Nov. 16.

Delaware County Auditor’s Office.

4. This home at 8965 Dublin Road in Powell sold for $3,200,000 on July 7.

Delaware County Auditor’s Office.

3. This home at 6676 Walnut Valley Dr. sold for $3,250,000 sold on June 22.

Delaware County Auditor’s Office.

2. This home at 526 Peachblow Road in Lewis Center sold for $4,000,000 on July 7.

Delaware County Auditor’s Office.

1. This home at 5000 Deer Run Drive in Dublin sold for $4,500,000 on Oct. 28.

Delaware County Auditor’s Office.