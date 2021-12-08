COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The most expensive home sold in Delaware County last month went for more than $2 million.

NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the county auditor’s office and filtered for “one-family dwellings” so not to include things like apartments, duplexes or unrelated land purchases.

Below are the 10 most expensive homes sold in Delaware County in November.

Excluding duplicate conveyances and transfers for $0, 234 single-family home purchases were made in Delaware County last month. The average price was $446,399, and the median price was $418,251. Six properties sold for more than $1 million.

The 10 most expensive homes sold in Delaware County last month:

Note: Homes for which photos are unavailable from the county auditor’s office are accompanied by screenshots of their listing on Redfin.com.

10. This home at 640 Woods Hollow Lane in Powell sold for $885,000 on Nov. 2.

9. This home at 2177 Strathshire Hall Lane in Powell sold for $940,800 on Nov. 3.

8. This home at 523 Cardinal Hill Lane in Powell sold for $960,500 on Nov. 30.

7. This home at 1327 Daventry Lane in Powell sold for $975,000 on Nov. 16.

6. This home at 5702 Evans Farm Drive in Lewis Center sold for $1,020,900 on Nov. 8.

5. This home at 5555 Stansbury Drive in Dublin sold for $1,085,000 on Nov. 2.

4. This home at 5385 Medallion Drive in Westerville sold for $1,100,000 on Nov. 9.

3. The home at 9035 Dublin Road in Powell, at the end of the road in the below photo, sold for $1,500,000 on Nov. 10.

2. This home at 3720 Hyatts Road in Powell sold for $1,550,000 on Nov. 3.

1. This home at 1601 Abbotsford Green Drive in Powell sold for $2,150,000 on Nov. 10.