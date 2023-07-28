COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top ten homes for sale in Ohio this summer range from $4.9 million to $10 million.

The homes sprawl across the state and feature resort-style amenities from Olympic-sized pools and fitness centers, to wine cellars, theater rooms, and conservatories. Here are the most expensive homes in Ohio, according to Zillow.com.

10. This home at home at 2360 Carriage Road in Powell for $4,995,000

This 12,865-square-foot home was built in 2019 and sits on 14 acres. The home features seven bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, three half bathrooms and a barn with riding arena.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

9. This home at 32894 Lake Road in Avon Lake for $5,500,000

This home was built in 2007 and sits on 1.2 acres. The home features six bedrooms, five full bathrooms, two half bathrooms and a pool with view of Lake Erie.

(Lorain County Auditor’s Office)

8. This home at 1173 N. Union Road in Monroe for $5,735,000

This 3,838-square-foot home was built in 1999 and sits on 37 acres. The home features four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, one half bathroom, a screened-in porch, two owner’s suites and a pond.

(Warren County Auditor’s Office)

7. This home at 1767 N. Main St. in Urbana for $5,800,000

This 5,403-square-foot home was built in 1942 and sits on 256 acres. The home features four bedrooms, four full bathrooms, one half bathrooms and a tennis court.

(Champaign County Auditor’s Office)

6. This home at 5900 Park Road in Cincinnati for $5,899,000

This 12,880-square-foot home was built in 2009 and sits on 5.18 acres. The home features six bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, two half bathrooms, a theater room and a pool.

(Hamilton County Auditor’s Office)

5. This home at 35850 S. Woodland Road in Moreland Hills for $5,900,000

This 16,502-square-foot home was built in 2005 and sits on 6.4 acres. The home features five bedrooms, six full bathrooms, four half bathroom, a tennis court and an expensive outdoor living space with a pool.

(Cuyahoga County Auditor’s Office)

4. This home at 8600 Camargo Road in Cincinnati for $7,900,000

This 19,496-square-foot home was built in 1997 and sits on 17 acres. The home features eight bedrooms, nine full bathrooms, three half bathrooms, a pool, pool house and a guest house.

(Hamilton County Auditor’s Office)

3. This home at 4500 Drake Road in Indian Hill for $8,900,000

This 26,615-square-foot home was built in 1940 and sits on 29.54 acres. The home features five bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, four half bathrooms, five fireplaces and pool with outdoor house.

(Hamilton County Auditor’s Office)

2. This home at 13601 Johnstown Utica Road in Johnstown for $9,900,000

This 1,096-square-foot home was built in 1960 and sits on 5.96 acres. The home features three bedrooms, one bathroom and sits adjacent to intersection leading to Intel’s $20 billion project.

(Licking County Auditor’s Office)

1. This home at 26000 Lake Road in Bay Village for $10,000,000

This home was built in 2013 and sits on 3.10 acres. The home features four bedrooms, four full bathrooms, three half bathrooms and an expensive outdoor living space with lakefront views.

(Cuyahoga County Auditor’s Office)