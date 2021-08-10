Buying a home is an investment—and an increasingly expensive one. The median value of a home in the United States reached $363,300 in July 2021, according to the National Association of Realtors. The market grew competitive and the price of homeownership shot out of reach for many Americans—but not for those willing to shell out big money for the most expensive homes on the market.

Homes with big price tags come with all sorts of enviable amenities. Pools, home gyms, high-tech fixtures, sweeping security systems, spacious yards, and a room for every need are luxuries most people covet. As people spent more time than ever before in their homes, these luxuries—and the cavernous square footage and yards that house them—became more desirable than ever.

The appetite for homes selling in the high six-figure range became voracious in 2020, and that trend continues into 2021, according to data from Redfin. Sales of such luxury homes increased

41.6% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2021, growing significantly more than the smaller increase for more moderately priced homes.

To learn more about home values in Columbus, Stacker analyzed data from Realtor.com to compile a list of the most expensive homes for sale in the metro. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot, and images are from Franklin County Auditor’s Office records.

See the most expensive homes for sale in Columbus below:

#10. 6890 Chiswick Ct, New Albany ($1,350,000)

– 6 bedrooms; 7 bathrooms; 5,430 square feet; $248 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#9. 2012 Tremont Rd, Columbus ($1,500,000)

– 6 bedrooms; 6 bathrooms; 4,762 square feet; $314 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#8. 3720 Henderson Rd, Columbus ($1,500,000)

– 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; 2,196 square feet; $683 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#7. 3450 River Rhone Ln, Columbus ($1,579,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 7,113 square feet; $221 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#6. 552 S Pearl St, Columbus ($1,595,000)

– 1 bedrooms; 1 bathrooms; 576 square feet; $2,769 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#5. 5778 Clark State Rd, Columbus ($1,750,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 6 bathrooms; 6,600 square feet; $265 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#4. 2380 Lane Woods Dr, Columbus ($1,980,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 6,416 square feet; $308 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#3. 4200 Dublin Rd Lot 17, Columbus ($2,450,000)

– 3 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 6,403 square feet; $382 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#2. 250 W Spring St Apt 1215, Columbus ($2,700,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 4,897 square feet; $551 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#1. 4401 Kipling Ln, Columbus ($2,750,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 11 bathrooms; 12,308 square feet; $223 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)