COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Million-dollar mansions dominated the most expensive home sales in Ohio’s largest county in November as every house in the top 10 sold for $1,250,000 or more.

NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin County auditor’s office and filtered for “one-family dwellings” so not to include things like apartments, duplexes or unrelated land purchases.

Below are the 10 most expensive homes sold in Franklin County in November.

Excluding duplicate conveyances and transfers for $0, 1,816 single-family home purchases were made in Franklin County last month. The average price was $269,605, and the median price was $240,000. Seventeen properties sold for $1 million or more.

The 10 most expensive homes sold in Franklin County last month:

10. This home at 490 N. Columbia Ave in Columbus sold for $1,250,000 on Nov. 2.

9. This home at 4525 Ackerly Farm Road in New Albany sold for $1,335,000 on Nov. 24.

8. This home at 3450 River Rhone Lane in Columbus sold for $1,340,000 on Nov. 15.

7. This home at 2356 Farleigh Road in Upper Arlington sold for $1,350,075 on Nov. 23. A picture dated March 29, 2021, in the auditor’s records, however, shows a construction site and no house on the lot.

6. This home at 702 6th St. in Columbus sold for $1,450,000 on Nov. 2.

5. This home at 7350 Cubbage Road in Westerville sold for $1,603,260 on Nov. 4.

4. This home at 5114 Harlem Road in New Albany sold for $1,650,000 on Nov. 1.

3. This home at 2380 Lane Road in Upper Arlington sold for $1,661,000 on Nov. 2.

2. This home at 2107 Ellington Road in Upper Arlington sold for $1,775,000 on Nov. 4.

1. This home at 7181 Lambton Park Road in New Albany sold for $2,182,500 on Nov. 18.