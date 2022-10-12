The exterior of The Citizens at 51 N. High St. (Courtesy Photo/Edwards Companies).

A postcard of the Citizens’ Savings and Trust Bank Building, postmarked March 6, 1922 (Courtesy Photo/Edwards Companies).

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus building dating to 1917 has been renovated and restored to house luxury condominiums overlooking Downtown.

Located at 51 N. High St., The Citizens Condominium is home to 63 units converted into condos in December 2021. Constructed in 1917, the space served as the Citizen’s Savings and Trust Bank Building until May 2000.

Many of the bank’s original features remain, including the coffered ceiling entrance and several restored bank vaults. In addition, the original two-story bank hall has been transformed into a cocktail bar, The Citizens Trust. The building is also home to Veritas Restaurant and Brioso Coffee.

The Citizens Trust, a two-story bar at The Citizens (Courtesy Photo/Edwards Companies).

A rooftop lounge at The Citizens (Courtesy Photo/Edwards Companies).

The main hall entrance at The Citizens (Courtesy Photo/Edwards Companies).

Residents of The Citizens have direct access to a rooftop lounge overlooking Downtown, a glass-enclosed garden room, a rooftop pool, a 24/7 cardio and weight training fitness center, a bike repair station, and a dog wash area.

Condo floor plans include one-, two-, and three-bedroom units ranging from around $230,000 to nearly $500,000. A unit with two bedrooms and two bathrooms is currently on the market for $482,500. At 1,175 square feet, the unit features an open great room with large windows, quartz countertops, contemporary slab front cabinets, and wide plank wood flooring.

Inside a unit at The Citizens (Courtesy Photo/Edwards Companies).

Inside a unit at The Citizens (Courtesy Photo/Edwards Companies).

Inside a unit at The Citizens (Courtesy Photo/Edwards Companies).

Inside a unit at The Citizens (Courtesy Photo/Edwards Companies).

Inside a unit at The Citizens (Courtesy Photo/Edwards Companies).

Inside a unit at The Citizens (Courtesy Photo/Edwards Companies).

Secured and designated parking is also available for lease, accessible by an underground tunnel running from the building to the garage. Learn more about The Citizens here.