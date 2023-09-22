COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Parade of Homes is back in central Ohio for three weekends, showcasing several dozen properties across a series of communities, including apartments for the first time.

This year’s parade features 55 single-family homes, condominiums, townhomes and apartments across 21 communities, and is hosted by the Building Industry Association of Central Ohio. For the third year, the organization opted to scatter the parade’s properties throughout four Columbus-area regions, rather than concentrating the homes inside a single development.

“This format allows our members to showcase more homes, more communities and at more price points when available inventory continues to be a concern,” said Jon Melchi, BIA executive director, in the parade’s guide.

Properties for rent are included in this year’s parade, a first for the organization, to reflect demand in central Ohio for rental homes. Melchi said occupancy rates in Columbus’ rental sector hovers in the mid-90% range.

Homes on parade range from a 1,500-square foot-townhome with three bedrooms in Reynoldsburg for $290,000 to a 6,356-square-foot home with six bedrooms in Plain City for $2.4 million.

One property in the parade is a 2,416-square-foot Sunbury home on the market for $450,000. In The Cottages at Northlake neighborhood, this home includes three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a two-car garage. A wall of windows line the home’s great room, connecting to the kitchen with a spacious island and dining area. The owner’s suit features a walk-in shower and closet.

Another on parade is a 2,812-square-foot Lewis Center home in the Evans Farm neighborhood on the market for $712,500. The two-story build boasts 3 Pillar Homes’ “The Henry” layout and features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, one half bathroom and a two-car garage.

The kitchen is home to an 11-foot island overlooking the covered side porch, and the upper level owner’s suite includes an expansive walk-in closet with laundry area nearby. Below, the finished lower level features an extra bedroom and bathroom, plus a bar.

On the higher end, a 2,957-square-foot condominium in the parade is on the market for $1,300,000 and features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, one half bathroom and a two-car garage. The home sites in Quarry Trails, a 607-acre neighborhood within an unmanicured Franklin County Metro Park.

The most expensive property on parade, this 6,356-square-foot Plain City home in the Jerome Village neighborhood is on the market for $2,450,000. The home features six bedrooms, five bathrooms, one half bathroom and a four-car garage.

An in-law suite and a club room are just a few of the home’s luxury fixtures, along with an alfresco window bar that opens to an oversized screened porch. Bourbon and wine rooms can be found in the lower level, adjacent to a recreation space. The owner’s suite features a spa-like bathroom and two walk-in closets.

BIA’s Parade of Homes runs noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays until Oct. 8. Learn more here.