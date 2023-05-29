DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Dublin-area homeowners are opening up their properties for visitors to rent while attending the Memorial Tournament at the Muirfield Village Golf Club, with many homes costing thousands of dollars a night.
View a few homes available for rent below.
A private guest house
A four-night rental available for $1,500
- A one-bedroom and one-bathroom guest house near Dublin, the property is steps from Whetstone Park. The space includes a fully-equipped kitchen, washer and dryer and a private porch with four outdoor chairs.
- The property can hold up to three guests and is about 15 miles from Muirfield Village Golf Club.
The Garden Villa
Available for $171 a night
- A one-bedroom and one-bathroom villa, the stand-alone structure is steps from Brookside Woods and sits within a private European-inspired garden. The space features several amenities, including an outdoor kitchen, furnished patio and an outdoor bathtub.
- The property can hold up to two guests and is about seven miles from Muirfield Village Golf Club.
The riverhouse
A seven-night rental available for $14,000
- A four-bedroom and three-and-a-half bathroom home in Dublin, the property sits on almost two acres overlooking the Scioto River. The property includes an oversized patio with a firepit, a second patio off the kitchen, and three wood-burning fireplaces.
- The property can hold up to 12 guests and is about four miles from Muirfield Village Golf Club.
Single-family home
A seven-night rental available for $7,500
- A four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom home in Plain City, the property sits on a private, wooded lot. The five-level home features an eight-seat theater room, a covered patio with a fireplace, high-end finishes and vaulted ceilings.
- The home can hold up to six guests and is about six miles away from Muirfield Village Golf Club.
Muirfield Village home
Available for $2,000 a night
- A four-bedroom and three-and-a-half-bedroom home in Muirfield Village, the property has a private backyard with a patio, grill and trampoline. The lower level of the 4,300 square-foot home is fully finished with a media room and a workout room.
- The home can hold up to eight guests and is about 3 miles away from Muirfield Village Golf Club.