DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Dublin-area homeowners are opening up their properties for visitors to rent while attending the Memorial Tournament at the Muirfield Village Golf Club, with many homes costing thousands of dollars a night.

View a few homes available for rent below.

A four-night rental available for $1,500

A one-bedroom and one-bathroom guest house near Dublin, the property is steps from Whetstone Park. The space includes a fully-equipped kitchen, washer and dryer and a private porch with four outdoor chairs.

The property can hold up to three guests and is about 15 miles from Muirfield Village Golf Club.

(Courtesy Photo/Rent Like A Champion)

Available for $171 a night

A one-bedroom and one-bathroom villa, the stand-alone structure is steps from Brookside Woods and sits within a private European-inspired garden. The space features several amenities, including an outdoor kitchen, furnished patio and an outdoor bathtub.

The property can hold up to two guests and is about seven miles from Muirfield Village Golf Club.

(Courtesy Photo/The Garden Villa)

A seven-night rental available for $14,000

A four-bedroom and three-and-a-half bathroom home in Dublin, the property sits on almost two acres overlooking the Scioto River. The property includes an oversized patio with a firepit, a second patio off the kitchen, and three wood-burning fireplaces.

The property can hold up to 12 guests and is about four miles from Muirfield Village Golf Club.

(Courtesy Photo/Rent Like A Champion)

A seven-night rental available for $7,500

A four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom home in Plain City, the property sits on a private, wooded lot. The five-level home features an eight-seat theater room, a covered patio with a fireplace, high-end finishes and vaulted ceilings.

The home can hold up to six guests and is about six miles away from Muirfield Village Golf Club.

(Courtesy Photo/Rent Like A Champion)

Available for $2,000 a night

A four-bedroom and three-and-a-half-bedroom home in Muirfield Village, the property has a private backyard with a patio, grill and trampoline. The lower level of the 4,300 square-foot home is fully finished with a media room and a workout room.

The home can hold up to eight guests and is about 3 miles away from Muirfield Village Golf Club.

(Courtesy Photo/Rent Like A Champion)

