THORNVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Buckeye Lake property is on the market for $719,900, listed as a custom A-frame home on a private canal with an expansive deck and boat dock.

The Perry County home at 5238 1st Street sits on 0.13 of an acre. (Courtesy Photo/Lepi & Associates Real Estate Services)

The Perry County home at 5238 First St. sits on 0.13 of an acre on the bank of a canal connecting to Buckeye Lake. The 1,506-square-foot home constructed in 2023 was designed with two separate living spaces, one with two bedrooms and one bathroom and the second with one bedroom and one bathroom.

Inside, large windows line the two-story home providing views of the 60-foot deck leading to the waterfront dock. An open living and dining space connected to the kitchen with black cabinetry rounds out the first floor, along with the first bedroom and laundry room.

The property sits on a private canal off of Buckeye Lake. (Courtesy Photo/Lepi & Associates Real Estate Services)

Guests will find the lofted second bedroom up the black spiral staircase. On the opposite side of the home, the first floor of the second living space features a sleek kitchen and bathroom with a glass-door shower. Also up a black spiral staircase sits the bedroom.

Out the back door of both living spaces, the deck features two hot tubs and can be partitioned with a movable planter wall to provide privacy, should guests opt to use living spaces separately. Below, the 60-foot dock provides ample space for up to three boats.

Learn more about the property listed by Betsy Skrobot of Lepi & Associates Real Estate Services here.