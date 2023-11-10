WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A lakefront central Ohio estate is on the market $4.1 million, listed as a secluded “stone castle” with panoramic views of Hoover Reservoir, a stainless elevator and an outdoor sports complex.
Located at 7000 Duncans Glen Drive, the gated property sits on 18.99 acres on the banks of Hoover Reservoir in Westerville. The 16,381-square-foot home constructed in 1994 includes seven bedrooms, five full bathrooms, three half bathrooms and eighteen covered parking spaces.
Inside, an iron bridal staircase and a crystal chandelier frame the entryway that leads to the two-story main living room with floor-to-ceiling windows. Adjacent to the staircase, a piano room and a sitting room are adorned with mirroring fireplaces. White roman pillars line the main hallway leading to the kitchen and an additional living room.
The sparkling white aesthetic continues into the home’s kitchen, accented with a brown-stained island, gold hardware and green crystal chandeliers. Up the elevator, several bedrooms fill out the top floor with custom walk-in closets, including the primary suite with a grand walk-in shower and spa bathtub.
An expansive outdoor patio with a stone fireplace lines the rear of the home, leading to the wooded backyard with access to a private boat dock on Hoover Reservoir. Lighted basketball and tennis courts and an eight-foot one-mile walking path round out the property’s amenities.
View more photos of the property listed by RE/MAX Connection here.