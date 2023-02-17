COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 5,200-square-foot Columbus penthouse is on the market for $3.4 million, complete with a private rooftop sun deck, ornate lighting fixtures, and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Sixty Spring is home to industrial flats and lofts in the heart of downtown. (Courtesy Photo/Street Sotheby’s International Realty)

Located at 60 E. Spring St., the Sixty Spring building is home to industrial flats and lofts in the heart of downtown. The structure is a few blocks south of the North Market, Short North, and Goodale Park, and steps away from Nationwide Plaza, Wolf’s Ridge Brewing and the YMCA.

Built in 2005, this 5,206-square-foot unit features three bedrooms, six bathrooms, and four dedicated spaces in the property’s garage. The home’s foyer includes custom iron gates that welcome guests into an eclectic main living space.

Inside a 5,206 square-foot penthouse in downtown Columbus. (Courtesy Photo/Street Sotheby’s International Realty)

Inside a 5,206 square-foot penthouse in downtown Columbus. (Courtesy Photo/Street Sotheby’s International Realty)

Inside a 5,206 square-foot penthouse in downtown Columbus. (Courtesy Photo/Street Sotheby’s International Realty)

Inside a 5,206 square-foot penthouse in downtown Columbus. (Courtesy Photo/Street Sotheby’s International Realty)

Inside a 5,206 square-foot penthouse in downtown Columbus. (Courtesy Photo/Street Sotheby’s International Realty)

Black granite flooring with gold flakes sprawl the space with floor-to-ceiling windows offering an unobstructed view of the city. The living room features a fireplace with a mantle made of zebra wood and the kitchen is complete with custom cabinetry.

Rounding out the penthouse are several distinct spaces, including a large bedroom painted purple to seamlessly match the adjacent bathroom and walk-in closet. A glass fireplace and cabinets displaying the owner’s guitar collection decorate a casual sitting room.

Inside a 5,206 square-foot penthouse in downtown Columbus. (Courtesy Photo/Street Sotheby’s International Realty)

Inside a 5,206 square-foot penthouse in downtown Columbus. (Courtesy Photo/Street Sotheby’s International Realty)

Inside a 5,206 square-foot penthouse in downtown Columbus. (Courtesy Photo/Street Sotheby’s International Realty)

Inside a 5,206 square-foot penthouse in downtown Columbus. (Courtesy Photo/Street Sotheby’s International Realty)

Learn about the penthouse and view more photos here.