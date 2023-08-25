GALENA, Ohio (WCMH) — A central Ohio estate is on the market for $1.8 million, listed as “the perfection fusion of luxury, privacy and tranquility” featuring a cathedral-style great room with floor-to-ceiling windows providing picturesque views.

The property sits on 2.25 acres near Hoover Reservoir in Delaware County. (Courtesy Photo/Keller Williams Capital Partners)

Located at 2466 Sweet Clover Lane in Galena, the “private estate” sits on 2.25 acres near Hoover Reservoir in Delaware County. The home is within Sage Creek, a sought after gated community of luxury properties valued from $500,000 to more than $1 million.

Constructed in 2004, the 8,693 square-foot home features six bedrooms, six full bathrooms, one half bathroom, a three-car garage and four fireplaces. Inside, the two-story entry leads to a cathedral-style living room adorned with arches and a dining room cove lined with floor-to-ceiling windows.

Inside the 8,693 square-foot Galena home. (Courtesy Photo/Keller Williams Capital Partners)

Off the entry way, a study sits with a library featuring built-in bookshelves and, across the hall, a formal dining room connecting to the kitchen with white cabinetry and center island. Off the kitchen and second dining table, another living room with a stone fireplace sits with glass doors leading to the expansive backyard porch.

A primary suite with a spa bathroom rounds out the first floor. Up the stairs, the second primary bedroom features a spacious sitting cove and a double-vanity bathroom with a full-size tub and a walk-in shower. Additional bedrooms, a lower level for entertaining and an exercise room round out the home.

Learn more about the property listed by Keller Williams Capital Partners here.