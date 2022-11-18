COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top ten homes for sale in the city of Columbus range from $2.1 million to $719,000.

The homes sprawl across Columbus, featuring modern renovations and historic finishes steps away from downtown landmarks. Here are the most expensive homes currently for sale, according to Zillow.com.

10. This home at 1527 Oak St. in Olde Town East for $719,000.

Built in 2017, this home is 2,307 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a back deck, fenced-in yard and a two-care garage.

Franklin County Auditor’s Office.

9. This home at 707 S. 6th St. in Germain Village for $719,900.

Built in 1894, this home is 1,603 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, a first floor guest suite, an open-concept design, an updated kitchen and a detached three-car garage.

Franklin County Auditor’s Office.

8. This home at 450 Vermont Place in Harrison West for $739,900.

Built in 1920, this home is 2,373 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, original hardwood floors and an updated kitchen.

Franklin County Auditor’s Office.

7. This home at 139 Warren St. in Italian Village for $749,900.

Built in 1900, this home is 2,855 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a library, three fireplaces and a two-car garage.

Franklin County Auditor’s Office.

6. This home at 800 Neil Ave. in Victorian Village for $775,000.

Built in 1904, this home is 3,037 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, quarts countertops, a breakfast bar, a fenced-in yard and a two-car garage.

Franklin County Auditor’s Office.

5. This home at 1167 Neil Ave. in Victorian Village for $799,900.

Built in 1900, this home is 3,650 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a renovated kitchen, a wine chiller and a wet bar.

Franklin County Auditor’s Office.

4. This home at 251 E. Greenwood Ave. in Italian Village for $950,000.

This unique build was constructed in 2018 and is 2,900 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, custom cabinetry, soapstone counters and a bluestone courtyard with a gas fireplace.

Franklin County Auditor’s Office.

3. This home at 904 E. Broad St. in Columbus for $975,000.

Built in 1900, this home is 4,615 square feet and recently underwent a three-year, million dollar renovation. This property features four bedrooms, six bathrooms, period finishes and a two-car garage.

Franklin County Auditor’s Office.

2. This home at 92 N. 5th St. in Columbus for $1,050,000.

Built in 1900, this home is 2,976 square feet and sits in the heart of downtown Columbus. The property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, an open floor plan, a third-floor den with skyline views and a two-car garage.

Franklin County Auditor’s Office.

1. This home at 175 E. Deshler Ave. in German Village for $2,150,000.

Built in 1867, this home is 4,100 square feet and sits across from Schiller Park. The property features a wrap-around porch, four bedrooms, four bathrooms, an in-ground pool and a four-car garage.

Franklin County Auditor’s Office.