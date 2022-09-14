COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top ten homes for sale in central Ohio range from $2.7 million to $6.7 million.

The homes sprawl across the greater Columbus area and feature resort-style amenities from Olympic-sized pools and fitness centers, to wine cellars, theater rooms and lush gardens. Here are the most expensive homes in central Ohio, according to Zillow.com.

Previously featured homes still for sale have been excluded.

10. This home at 7590 Brandon Rd. in New Albany for $2,750,000.

The home was built in 2003 and is 9,380 square feet, sitting on 1.07 acres. The home features six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a terrace, screened porch, a marble bath, and a library.

9. This home at 5455 Plantation Rd. in Sunbury for $2,777,000.

Built in 1994, this home is 10,913 square feet and sits on 63.06 acres. The home features four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a gazebo, an outdoor kitchen, a five-car garage, and a fitness room.

8. This home at 1903 Strathshire Hall Ln. in Powell for $2,847,000.

Built in 1993, this 9,863-square-foot home sits on 2.94 acres. The home features six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a theater, a wine room, and a guest house.

7. This home at 1998 Cambridge Blvd. in Columbus for $2,850,000.

Built in 1929, this home is 6,202 square feet and sits on 0.47 acres. The property features six bedrooms, five bathrooms, a three-hole putting green, multiple patios, and an elevator. The home was built by former First Lady Barbara Bush’s grandparents.

6. This home at 147 E. Deshler Ave. in Columbus for $2,900,000.

This home was built in 1900 and is three stories sprawling across 7,626 square feet. The property features five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a balcony, an elevator, and a wine room.

5. This home at 17 Hawksmoor Dr. in New Albany for $3,000,000.

Built in 2018, this 7,127-square-foot home sits on .45 acres. The home features five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a three-car garage, a bar, and more.

4. This home at 2360 Carriage Rd. in Powell for $3,950,000.

Built in 2017, this home is 6,197 square feet and sits on five acres. The home features four bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a six-car garage, an elevator, and multiple patios.

3. This home at 11103 Plum Ridge Pl. in Plain City for $3,959,000.

This new build is 10,300 square feet and sits on 0.76 acres. This home features six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a wine room, screened porch, a library, and a fitness room.

2. This home at 8455 Dunsinane Dr. in Dublin for $5,000,000.

Built in 1982, this 21,573-square-foot home sits on 2.57 acres. The home features four bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a pool, a theater room, several patios, and a music room with a bar.

1. This home at 5705 Lithopolis Rd. in Lancaster for $6,750,000.

Built in 1900, this 5,080-square-foot home sits on 23 acres. The home features three bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a brewery and tap room, a pond, and more.

