COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A new website has launched explaining the mass reappraisal process currently underway in Franklin County, ahead of the release of new evaluations for every property in August.

A “one-stop shop” website, the 2023 Know Your Home Value aims to make the state-required reappraisal process transparent and accessible for homeowners, said Franklin County Auditor Michael Stinziano.

“The Know Your Home Value website not only explains how and what the office is doing, it presents options for homeowners who want their voices to be heard regarding their home values,” said Stinziano.

The site displays an interactive timeline of the reappraisal process through December, including a survey link now open for residents to provide feedback regarding their neighborhood. The deadline to complete the survey is March 31 and ensures neighborhood data collected as part of the reappraisal is as accurate as possible.

The timeline details the auditor’s office will send the new proposed property values to the Ohio Department of Taxation in May before the tentative values are available for review online and mailed to the owner in August. Owners who disagree with the assigned value can meet with the auditor’s office through September before property values are finalized in December.

Answers to frequently asked questions and the ability to request an auditor’s office speaker who can explain the process to neighborhood groups is also available on the site.

Stinziano said new features will be added as the reappraisal process continues, including a mapping tool giving users the ability to compare properties to others in the neighborhood and a property tax estimation calculator.