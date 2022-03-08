DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A three-story historic building in the City of Delaware will go under the gavel with a starting bid of $1.

The Italianate property could conceivably be bought for as little as four quarters, with a $45 deed fee and a $42 recording fee, according to the Delaware County auditor’s website.

Although built as a private home, 54 West Lincoln Avenue has also been a fraternity house for Ohio Wesleyan University in the early 1900s before becoming a nursing home from 1963 to 2008. It’s been vacant for 13 years.

Unpaid property taxes of $150,000 led to the forfeiture of the land. The property will be sold to the highest bidder without regard to any of the back taxes or assessments that are owed on it, said County Auditor George Kaitsa on the website.

The building goes up for auction on Tuesday, March 15 at 10 a.m. on the first-floor lobby of the Hayes Administration Building, 145 North Union Street, Delaware.

If the winning bid exceeds $500, then the winner must be able to pay at least $500 on March 15 with cash, a certified check, or money order. The balance of payment is then due within 30 days, the auditor’s website said.