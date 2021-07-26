Counties in Ohio where people spend most of their paycheck on housing

Columbus Housing Market

by: Stacker

Posted: / Updated:

David Wilson // Wikimedia Commons

It’s no secret that many Americans are forgoing homeownership in favor of renting. In 2020, renters in the U.S. occupied 43 million housing units.

The Stacker team looked at data from a United States Census survey that revealed an estimated 43,378,800 renter-occupied homes in the United States as of 2017, which makes up 36.1% of all households in the country. In 2019, renting was more affordable than buying a median-priced home in 59% of the counties; in 2021, the opposite was true: Owning was more affordable than renting in 63% of U.S. counties.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Ohio where people spend the highest percent of income on rent using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Of course, saving money by owning a home is unattainable for many Americans who don’t have savings that could cover a down payment, those who are denied a mortgage, or both. Keep reading to see where in your home state most of people’s take-home pay goes to their monthly rent.

Jack W. Pearce // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Trumbull County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.0%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 53.2%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 24.9%
– Total occupied households: 85,621
– Median household income: $47,280
– Median monthly housing cost: $668

Wiki Historian N OH // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Union County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.0%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 54.3%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 21.0%
– Total occupied households: 20,212
– Median household income: $86,715
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,227

Christopher L. Riley // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Perry County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.0%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 52.8%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 24.1%
– Total occupied households: 13,500
– Median household income: $50,150
– Median monthly housing cost: $710

OHWiki // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Ashland County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.0%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 55.8%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 21.2%
– Total occupied households: 20,417
– Median household income: $52,823
– Median monthly housing cost: $750

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Tuscarawas County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.1%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 56.0%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 21.7%
– Total occupied households: 36,631
– Median household income: $53,243
– Median monthly housing cost: $757

Mark Spearman from Newark, Ohio, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Knox County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.1%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 52.8%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.9%
– Total occupied households: 23,248
– Median household income: $57,749
– Median monthly housing cost: $824

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Madison County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.1%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 55.3%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 19.1%
– Total occupied households: 15,013
– Median household income: $68,022
– Median monthly housing cost: $972

Ruhrfisch // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Hancock County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.2%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 56.8%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 20.3%
– Total occupied households: 31,937
– Median household income: $58,450
– Median monthly housing cost: $839

Analogue Kid // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Pickaway County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.2%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 53.2%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 23.0%
– Total occupied households: 19,710
– Median household income: $63,633
– Median monthly housing cost: $914

John Siegenthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Richland County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.2%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 53.9%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 24.6%
– Total occupied households: 48,449
– Median household income: $49,547
– Median monthly housing cost: $712

Andre Carrotflower // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Geauga County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.3%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 55.4%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.0%
– Total occupied households: 35,298
– Median household income: $82,303
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,186

Ken Ratcliff // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Greene County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.3%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 53.5%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 23.5%
– Total occupied households: 65,604
– Median household income: $68,720
– Median monthly housing cost: $991

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Jackson County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.4%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 51.0%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 25.4%
– Total occupied households: 12,780
– Median household income: $47,550
– Median monthly housing cost: $691

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Morrow County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.5%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 56.7%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 19.8%
– Total occupied households: 12,922
– Median household income: $59,452
– Median monthly housing cost: $867

Kevin Marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Huron County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.5%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 54.3%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.3%
– Total occupied households: 22,935
– Median household income: $52,560
– Median monthly housing cost: $768

Alycat // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Stark County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.6%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 54.2%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 24.0%
– Total occupied households: 153,460
– Median household income: $53,860
– Median monthly housing cost: $788

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Brown County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.6%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 52.7%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 24.9%
– Total occupied households: 17,829
– Median household income: $54,575
– Median monthly housing cost: $799

Kurt Tarvis // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Gallia County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.6%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 54.2%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.9%
– Total occupied households: 11,588
– Median household income: $44,858
– Median monthly housing cost: $658

Art Anderson // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Wood County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.7%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 52.1%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 24.9%
– Total occupied households: 50,589
– Median household income: $62,390
– Median monthly housing cost: $921

Rona Proudfoot // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Erie County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.7%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 53.5%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 23.2%
– Total occupied households: 31,183
– Median household income: $54,226
– Median monthly housing cost: $801

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Warren County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.8%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 56.8%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 19.8%
– Total occupied households: 82,957
– Median household income: $87,125
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,294

Mike Sharp // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Ross County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.9%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 52.9%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 25.2%
– Total occupied households: 28,802
– Median household income: $51,092
– Median monthly housing cost: $760

Pdepalma // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Lake County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.9%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 53.1%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 23.3%
– Total occupied households: 96,361
– Median household income: $64,466
– Median monthly housing cost: $960

Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Delaware County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.9%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 53.2%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 21.6%
– Total occupied households: 69,985
– Median household income: $106,908
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,594

Cindy Funk // Wikicommons

#26. Clark County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.0%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 52.6%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 24.7%
– Total occupied households: 54,696
– Median household income: $50,873
– Median monthly housing cost: $762

Tim Kiser // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Fairfield County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.0%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 52.3%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 25.2%
– Total occupied households: 56,339
– Median household income: $67,609
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,016

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Licking County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.1%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 51.8%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 23.7%
– Total occupied households: 64,035
– Median household income: $64,589
– Median monthly housing cost: $976

Greg Hume // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Butler County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.1%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 51.2%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 25.1%
– Total occupied households: 139,113
– Median household income: $66,117
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,000

Seicer // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Lawrence County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.2%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 49.9%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 26.0%
– Total occupied households: 23,221
– Median household income: $45,118
– Median monthly housing cost: $684

Aesopposea // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Clermont County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.3%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 52.5%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 23.5%
– Total occupied households: 78,009
– Median household income: $66,968
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,019

Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Clinton County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.3%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 51.3%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 25.3%
– Total occupied households: 16,528
– Median household income: $52,815
– Median monthly housing cost: $804

Willjay // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Guernsey County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.3%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 50.5%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 25.6%
– Total occupied households: 16,220
– Median household income: $45,917
– Median monthly housing cost: $699

Derek Jensen (Tysto) // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Lorain County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.3%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 50.4%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 25.9%
– Total occupied households: 120,281
– Median household income: $58,427
– Median monthly housing cost: $892

OZinOH // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Ashtabula County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.4%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 50.9%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 27.3%
– Total occupied households: 37,832
– Median household income: $46,700
– Median monthly housing cost: $716

Jack Pearce // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Mahoning County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.4%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 51.3%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 25.7%
– Total occupied households: 98,472
– Median household income: $46,042
– Median monthly housing cost: $707

Sleepydre // Wikicommons

#15. Summit County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.7%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 50.8%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 26.5%
– Total occupied households: 224,726
– Median household income: $57,181
– Median monthly housing cost: $889

James St. John // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Marion County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.7%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 51.5%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 26.3%
– Total occupied households: 24,737
– Median household income: $47,498
– Median monthly housing cost: $740

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Pike County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.8%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 53.5%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 25.4%
– Total occupied households: 10,959
– Median household income: $42,832
– Median monthly housing cost: $671

Leslie K. Dellovade // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Muskingum County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.8%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 51.0%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 26.6%
– Total occupied households: 33,878
– Median household income: $47,254
– Median monthly housing cost: $741

Spongefan // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Scioto County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.9%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 50.7%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 26.7%
– Total occupied households: 29,858
– Median household income: $41,330
– Median monthly housing cost: $650

Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Fayette County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.9%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 51.8%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 25.3%
– Total occupied households: 11,773
– Median household income: $47,308
– Median monthly housing cost: $747

JonRidinger // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Portage County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.3%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 49.0%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 28.1%
– Total occupied households: 61,817
– Median household income: $57,618
– Median monthly housing cost: $929

Aesopposea // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Highland County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.9%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 48.8%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 26.0%
– Total occupied households: 16,772
– Median household income: $44,169
– Median monthly housing cost: $733

Aesopposea // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Adams County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.9%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 45.4%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 26.3%
– Total occupied households: 10,673
– Median household income: $39,079
– Median monthly housing cost: $649

Tysto // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Montgomery County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.0%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 47.9%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 27.8%
– Total occupied households: 224,328
– Median household income: $51,542
– Median monthly housing cost: $857

Michael Shake // Shutterstock

#5. Lucas County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.1%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 47.1%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 28.5%
– Total occupied households: 179,930
– Median household income: $48,736
– Median monthly housing cost: $817

Canva

#4. Hamilton County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.1%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 46.3%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 30.1%
– Total occupied households: 341,873
– Median household income: $57,212
– Median monthly housing cost: $960

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#3. Franklin County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 21.0%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 44.1%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 29.8%
– Total occupied households: 511,447
– Median household income: $61,305
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,073

Canva

#2. Cuyahoga County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 21.1%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 44.4%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 31.1%
– Total occupied households: 540,965
– Median household income: $50,366
– Median monthly housing cost: $884

David Wilson // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Athens County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 22.4%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 44.0%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 31.4%
– Total occupied households: 22,557
– Median household income: $40,905
– Median monthly housing cost: $765

More Local News