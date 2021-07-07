Counties around Columbus with the cheapest, most expensive homes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Delaware and Union counties topped the list for expensive homes in the Columbus Area Housing Market Update’s most recently-available report.
Delaware County, home of the desirable Olentangy schools, had 324 closed sales in May 2021 with an average sales price of $479,372.
Union County, which counts Marysville and parts of Dublin (Dublin spreads also to Franklin and Delaware counties) in its statistics, saw only 90 closed sales for the May 2021 period at an average price of $377,016.
Franklin County averaged $309,485 in home sale prices, with 1,710 closed sales. The county also had the most new listings in May at 2,236. This was unusual: Delaware had 359 new listings in May, and Union only 119.
Statistics reflect realtor’s experience that buyers face a tight market. In May, Delaware had only 35 more homes listed than closed sales, Union 29 homes, and Franklin 526 homes.
Although the market was tiny in Logan County (county seat Bellefontaine) during the month of May 2021 with 14 closed sales and 35 new listings, the average sales price came in at $307,500.
House hunters looking for deals were hard-pressed to find housing stock. In Fayette County where the average sales price was $176,085 only 37 new listings came on the market in May, with 22 sales for the month.
In Fairfield and Licking, bargain hunters also faced a tight market. Fairfield listed 252 homes and 214 closed at an average price of $288,543, and in Licking 274 homes went on the market in May, with 205 closings that month at an average price of $286,102.
|County
|Closed Sales
|+/-
|In Contracts
|Average Sale Price
|+/-
|Median Sale Price
|+/-
|New Listings
|+/-
|Champaign
|17
|+142.9%
|28
|$227,235
|+18.8%
|$195,000
|+1.4%
|23
|+53.3%
|Clark
|18
|+157.1%
|32
|$197,061
|+52.2%
|$156,750
|+53.7%
|21
|+40.0%
|Delaware
|324
|+19.1%
|405
|$479,372
|+22.8%
|$415,000
|+16.9%
|359
|-8.4%
|Fairfield
|214
|+15.7%
|257
|$288,543
|+14.5%
|$283,000
|+15.5%
|252
|+26.6%
|Fayette
|22
|-26.7%
|35
|$176,085
|+6.6%
|$161,500
|+16.3%
|37
|+32.1%
|Franklin
|1,710
|+17.9%
|2,350
|$309,485
|+22.9%
|$265,109
|+16.8%
|2,236
|+21.7%
|Hocking
|20
|0.0%
|26
|$245,785
|+23.3%
|$246,200
|+43.8%
|28
|-24.3%
|Knox
|38
|-11.6%
|74
|$295,659
|+51.4%
|$185,000
|-2.6%
|67
|+8.1%
|Licking
|205
|+4.1%
|303
|$286,102
|+19.6%
|$265,000
|+21.4%
|274
|+17.1%
|Logan
|14
|-12.5%
|27
|$307,500
|+54.2%
|$228,500
|+36.9%
|35
|+94.4%
|Madison
|43
|+16.2%
|52
|$304,853
|+29.2%
|$227,900
|+3.6%
|49
|+32.4%
|Marion
|56
|+107.4%
|82
|$179,737
|+38.8%
|$150,000
|+25.0%
|70
|+169.2%
|Morrow
|36
|+16.1%
|38
|$249,494
|+23.4%
|$220,000
|+2.3%
|45
|+50.0%
|Muskingum
|23
|+21.1%
|31
|$259,922
|+45.9%
|$245,000
|+54.1%
|32
|+68.4%
|Perry
|25
|+56.3%
|37
|$235,222
|+41.1%
|$178,900
|+15.4%
|24
|-31.4%
|Pickaway
|50
|-2.0%
|90
|$239,406
|+6.0%
|$242,000
|+17.5%
|82
|+18.8%
|Ross
|17
|-5.6%
|28
|$207,270
|-5.4%
|$179,000
|-15.5%
|37
|+76.2%
|Union
|90
|+18.4%
|111
|$377,016
|+27.1%
|$342,360
|+32.7%
|119
|+40.0%