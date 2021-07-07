Counties around Columbus with the cheapest, most expensive homes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Delaware and Union counties topped the list for expensive homes in the Columbus Area Housing Market Update’s most recently-available report.

Delaware County, home of the desirable Olentangy schools, had 324 closed sales in May 2021 with an average sales price of $479,372.

Delaware County has good schools, larger properties, and a country-meets-suburbia feel. This home on seven acres sold for $1,270,700 on Hardin Lane in Powell. Taxes are steep for this property. According to the auditor’s website: $29,892 per year.

Union County, which counts Marysville and parts of Dublin (Dublin spreads also to Franklin and Delaware counties) in its statistics, saw only 90 closed sales for the May 2021 period at an average price of $377,016.

Dublin provides bikeways, good school districts, major employers, and cultural amenities. This home on Park Mill Drive sold for $455,000 in May of 2021 says the Union County Auditor. Under “2020 Tentative Values” auditor’s price was $287,140.

Franklin County averaged $309,485 in home sale prices, with 1,710 closed sales. The county also had the most new listings in May at 2,236. This was unusual: Delaware had 359 new listings in May, and Union only 119.

German Village features walkable neighborhoods, civic pride, and Schiller Park. This two-bedroom, six-room home built in 1900 on Jaeger Street sold for $580,000 in May 2021, according to the auditor’s website. Annual taxes are $6,364.

Statistics reflect realtor’s experience that buyers face a tight market. In May, Delaware had only 35 more homes listed than closed sales, Union 29 homes, and Franklin 526 homes.

Gentrification makes its way south from Nationwide Children’s Hospital as the hospital commits to more jobs, facilities, and neighborhood improvements. Auditor says this 2-bedroom home on East Beck Street sold for $47,000 May 2021. Taxes: $3,190. East Beck is half a mile from Jaeger, showing the South Side area’s potential for development.

Although the market was tiny in Logan County (county seat Bellefontaine) during the month of May 2021 with 14 closed sales and 35 new listings, the average sales price came in at $307,500.

House hunters looking for deals were hard-pressed to find housing stock. In Fayette County where the average sales price was $176,085 only 37 new listings came on the market in May, with 22 sales for the month.

In Fairfield and Licking, bargain hunters also faced a tight market. Fairfield listed 252 homes and 214 closed at an average price of $288,543, and in Licking 274 homes went on the market in May, with 205 closings that month at an average price of $286,102.