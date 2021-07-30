Counties around Columbus with the cheapest, most expensive homes in June

This home on Donatello Drive in a portion of Dublin that sits in Union County recently sold for over $1.1 million.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Delaware and Union Counties again topped the list for the most expensive homes in the Columbus Area Housing Market Update’s most recently-available report.

Delaware County had 379 closed sales in June, with an average sale price of $476,544, down slightly from May’s $479,372.

This home on Sierra Drive in Westerville recently sold for $479,900, which is slightly above Delaware County’s June average sale price.

Union County saw 112 closed sales during the same month, with an average sale price of $403,668. The average price of a home in Union County was up significantly in June, at $403,668. In May, the average price was $377,016.

In Franklin County, the average price of a home dipped slightly to $307,746 in June, from $309,485 in May.

The cheapest counties to buy a home in the Columbus area remain Fayette and Marion counties, at $168,370 and 168,515, respectively.

