Counties around Columbus with the cheapest, most expensive homes in June

Columbus Housing Market

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This home on Donatello Drive in a portion of Dublin that sits in Union County recently sold for over $1.1 million.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Delaware and Union Counties again topped the list for the most expensive homes in the Columbus Area Housing Market Update’s most recently-available report.

Delaware County had 379 closed sales in June, with an average sale price of $476,544, down slightly from May’s $479,372.

This home on Sierra Drive in Westerville recently sold for $479,900, which is slightly above Delaware County’s June average sale price.

Union County saw 112 closed sales during the same month, with an average sale price of $403,668. The average price of a home in Union County was up significantly in June, at $403,668. In May, the average price was $377,016.

In Franklin County, the average price of a home dipped slightly to $307,746 in June, from $309,485 in May.

The cheapest counties to buy a home in the Columbus area remain Fayette and Marion counties, at $168,370 and 168,515, respectively.

Like what you’re reading? Check out more news and headlines about Columbus and central Ohio from NBC4.

CountyClosed SalesIn ContractsAverage Sale PriceMedian Sale PriceNew Listings
Delaware379477$476,544$425,000474
Union112145$403,668$356,412134
Licking276333$312,466$290,000366
Franklin2,0972,351$307,746$265,0002,327
Fairfield230296$302,215$300,000291
Hocking1831$293,111$296,50035
Madison3857$291,534$263,50066
Knox6366$258,919$205,00075
Pickaway7284$256,121$250,00079
Logan2736$249,928$193,00031
Perry1931$241,831$262,50044
Ross2418$234,052$211,50022
Muskingum3026$225,834$200,00022
Champaign2937$214,987$180,00028
Morrow2434$207,919$205,00036
Clark1619$181,782$174,50029
Marion7499$168,515$163,95090
Fayette3258$168,370$171,45062

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Yogi's Hoagies to close, end of an era

Ohio State Highway Patrol holding OVI checkpoint in Madison County Friday night

Ben Gelber: Cooler, much less humid pattern for the weekend

Thursday storms leave behind damage across parts of Central Ohio

Suni Lee inspires new generation of athletes

Maggie Barrie’s family and fans watch from seats at Easton

More Local News