Counties around Columbus with the cheapest, most expensive homes in June

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Delaware and Union Counties again topped the list for the most expensive homes in the Columbus Area Housing Market Update’s most recently-available report.
Delaware County had 379 closed sales in June, with an average sale price of $476,544, down slightly from May’s $479,372.
Union County saw 112 closed sales during the same month, with an average sale price of $403,668. The average price of a home in Union County was up significantly in June, at $403,668. In May, the average price was $377,016.
In Franklin County, the average price of a home dipped slightly to $307,746 in June, from $309,485 in May.
The cheapest counties to buy a home in the Columbus area remain Fayette and Marion counties, at $168,370 and 168,515, respectively.
Like what you’re reading? Check out more news and headlines about Columbus and central Ohio from NBC4.
|County
|Closed Sales
|In Contracts
|Average Sale Price
|Median Sale Price
|New Listings
|Delaware
|379
|477
|$476,544
|$425,000
|474
|Union
|112
|145
|$403,668
|$356,412
|134
|Licking
|276
|333
|$312,466
|$290,000
|366
|Franklin
|2,097
|2,351
|$307,746
|$265,000
|2,327
|Fairfield
|230
|296
|$302,215
|$300,000
|291
|Hocking
|18
|31
|$293,111
|$296,500
|35
|Madison
|38
|57
|$291,534
|$263,500
|66
|Knox
|63
|66
|$258,919
|$205,000
|75
|Pickaway
|72
|84
|$256,121
|$250,000
|79
|Logan
|27
|36
|$249,928
|$193,000
|31
|Perry
|19
|31
|$241,831
|$262,500
|44
|Ross
|24
|18
|$234,052
|$211,500
|22
|Muskingum
|30
|26
|$225,834
|$200,000
|22
|Champaign
|29
|37
|$214,987
|$180,000
|28
|Morrow
|24
|34
|$207,919
|$205,000
|36
|Clark
|16
|19
|$181,782
|$174,500
|29
|Marion
|74
|99
|$168,515
|$163,950
|90
|Fayette
|32
|58
|$168,370
|$171,450
|62