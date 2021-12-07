COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a year of housing sales highs, Columbus is projected to continue that trend in 2022 as one of the top five markets positioned for growth in the country, according to Realtor.com.

The ranking is based on the combined yearly percentage growth in home sales and prices expected in 2022.

Columbus ranked fifth in the top 10 housing markets for 2021, according to the website, with a median home price just shy of $300,000 ($298,523). Home prices went up by 6.3%, and sales jumped by 13.7%. The combined sales and price growth was 20%.

Columbus is Ohio’s fastest-growing city. Factors driving house price increases and a tight market were:

Transplants from expensive areas in the West, a trend driven by ease of remote work

A booming job market in Columbus

Top-rated school districts like New Albany, Olentangy, Worthington and Dublin

Large employers like Nationwide and L Brands

Recreation in the city isn’t crowded and oversubscribed, with state parks and nature easily accessible.

Seattle isn’t as attractive as Columbus, coming in at number eight, although the liberal tech-magnet still makes the top 10. Salt Lake City made the number one spot on the list, with Boise, Idaho, coming in at number two as a relocation destination for Californians.