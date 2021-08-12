Columbus’ Lincoln Village: One of 2021’s hottest ZIP codes in the USA

This home is in one of the hottest ZIP codes of the country. Photo: Franklin County Auditor.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Lincoln Village is one of the hottest zip codes in the country.

Realtor.com, which published a list of 2021’s hottest ZIP Codes in America, says that these homes sell in five days.

People heading to Lincoln Village (43228), says the website, are looking to get more space for less money: In seven of this year’s top 10 Hottest ZIPs, median asking prices were 27.6%, or $106,000, lower than the national average in June.

Condo at 5583 Pipers Meadow Drive, listed for $69,000. Photo: Franklin County Auditor.

“Homes in ZIP 43228 sell in an average of just five days, 10 days faster than the metro area and 32 days faster than the national average.

“The median listing price is $235,000, up 56.7% from last year, but 22% and 39% lower than the metro area and the U.S., respectively.

1866 Hickory Hill Drive, Columbus. $289,900 Photo: Franklin County Auditor.

“Homeownership lags a bit in this zip. Forty-two percent of residents are homeowners, while the millennial homeownership rate is 33%. However, it has plenty of young people, with 69 percent of the population under age 45,” the website said.

Homes in Lincoln Village have affordable asking prices and with ample space for the money. They have high-income millennials and are close to local amenities and outdoor activities, says the website in a news release.

672 Scriven Avenue. $179,000. Photo: Franklin County Auditor

Sandwiched between Raleigh, North Carolina and Worcester, Massachusetts, the unassuming Lincoln Village in Columbus, Ohio seems destined for gentrification, like Franklinton and the South Side before it.