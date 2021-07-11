Cheapest and most expensive school districts to buy a home around Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — New Albany, Bexley and Upper Arlington are school districts with the most expensive homes, according to the latest available Columbus Area Housing Market Update.
New Albany Plain Local School District’s average sales price was $664,363, although the average price in New Albany Corporation came in significantly higher at $824,943 with 26 homes in contract and 21 closed sales, according to the market update published in May.
Bexley Corporation held its own at $621,096, with 26 in contract and 26 closed sales.
Upper Arlington School District saw an average sale price of $577,453, with 97 homes in contract and 79 closed sales.
Olentangy Local School district had an average price of $499,680 with 34 homes in contract and 173 closed sales in May; 166 new listings also hit the market in OLSD making it the top place for housing stock that month of the high-dollar homes.
Big Walnut, Granville, Buckeye Valley and Johnstown Monroe school districts also had high-dollar averages (between $460,696 down to $417,750) before Columbus schools pulled in with a downtown zip code average house price of $410,364.
Worthington School District’s average house price $361,687 was lower than Worthington Corporation’s average house price $454,355, because the two cover different geographical areas.
Housing Market: May 2021 Communities/School districts
|Community/School District
|Closed Sales
|+/-
|In Contract
|Average Sale Price
|+/-
|Median Sale Price
|+/-
|New Listings
|+/-
|New Albany (Corp.)
|21
|50.00%
|26
|$824,943
|20.10%
|$810,000
|29.70%
|22
|-15.40%
|German Village (43206 and GV subdivision)
|13
|44.40%
|15
|$690,456
|86.60%
|$630,000
|59.50%
|18
|0.00%
|New Albany Plain LSD
|35
|25.00%
|49
|$664,363
|30.40%
|$570,000
|40.70%
|43
|-4.40%
|Dublin (Corp.)
|82
|46.40%
|95
|$535,565
|30.80%
|$528,750
|31.40%
|89
|20.30%
|Bexley (Corp.)
|26
|100.00%
|26
|$621,096
|28.70%
|$497,500
|20.00%
|33
|37.50%
|Upper Arlington CSD
|79
|64.60%
|97
|$577,453
|15.60%
|$495,000
|11.50%
|101
|23.20%
|Worthington (Corp.)
|20
|17.60%
|34
|$454,355
|46.30%
|$461,420
|54.60%
|25
|-3.80%
|Powell (Corp.)
|29
|0.00%
|34
|$497,846
|8.40%
|$460,000
|5.10%
|29
|11.50%
|Dublin CSD
|135
|31.10%
|174
|$491,934
|31.30%
|$450,000
|32.00%
|166
|31.70%
|Olentangy LSD
|173
|31.10%
|199
|$499,680
|8.70%
|$445,000
|14.10%
|166
|-16.20%
|Buckeye Valley LSD
|25
|13.60%
|31
|$425,586
|17.60%
|$406,790
|11.40%
|27
|-15.60%
|Granville EVSD
|18
|-21.70%
|25
|$437,017
|12.00%
|$402,500
|7.60%
|22
|0.00%
|Short North Area (43201)
|24
|-29.40%
|37
|$400,696
|3.90%
|$400,450
|7.60%
|36
|2.90%
|Grandview Heights (Corp.)
|8
|-42.90%
|14
|$370,938
|-1.10%
|$394,000
|6.80%
|10
|-50.00%
|Jonathan Alder LSD (Plain City)
|9
|-50.00%
|20
|$354,611
|18.00%
|$390,000
|25.80%
|20
|25.00%
|Big Walnut LSD
|30
|42.90%
|38
|$460,696
|26.60%
|$380,301
|6.20%
|39
|2.60%
|Westerville (Corp.)
|56
|19.10%
|75
|$368,760
|21.50%
|$378,500
|23.30%
|67
|36.70%
|Beechwold/Clintonville (43214, 43202)
|63
|16.70%
|84
|$368,145
|23.10%
|$367,100
|23.50%
|83
|56.60%
|Pickerington (Corp.)
|52
|20.90%
|58
|$349,072
|29.00%
|$355,000
|30.30%
|63
|28.60%
|Worthington CSD
|81
|2.50%
|133
|$361,687
|28.70%
|$342,000
|29.10%
|118
|28.30%
|Pickerington LSD
|99
|19.30%
|113
|$345,996
|23.20%
|$340,000
|24.80%
|115
|13.90%
|Gahanna Jefferson CSD
|68
|-4.20%
|91
|$379,842
|27.90%
|$332,940
|20.00%
|89
|15.60%
|Hilliard (Corp.)
|50
|19.00%
|69
|$351,163
|11.90%
|$332,500
|-0.50%
|58
|7.40%
|Westerville CSD
|135
|9.80%
|189
|$350,502
|28.00%
|$331,000
|28.60%
|168
|9.80%
|Lithopolis (Corp.)
|4
|-20.00%
|4
|$323,200
|3.00%
|$325,000
|12.10%
|5
|400.00%
|Johnstown-Monroe LSD
|8
|-38.50%
|14
|$417,750
|28.80%
|$324,000
|15.70%
|11
|-35.30%
|Sunbury (Corp.)
|9
|12.50%
|10
|$292,600
|2.50%
|$322,500
|17.30%
|8
|33.30%
|Delaware CSD
|43
|-21.80%
|62
|$305,813
|27.80%
|$320,000
|32.00%
|61
|3.40%
|Pataskala (Corp.)
|26
|52.90%
|43
|$301,867
|20.10%
|$304,891
|27.00%
|39
|18.20%
|Blacklick (43004)
|66
|29.40%
|79
|$330,771
|29.60%
|$303,750
|24.00%
|67
|-9.50%
|Grove City (Corp.)
|88
|12.80%
|97
|$301,550
|14.50%
|$302,500
|20.50%
|78
|34.50%
|Hilliard CSD
|153
|33.00%
|209
|$333,727
|19.50%
|$301,500
|12.20%
|171
|20.40%
|Obetz (Corp.)
|6
|20.00%
|10
|$284,358
|37.40%
|$298,400
|52.20%
|8
|14.30%
|Minerva Park (Corp.)
|6
|20.00%
|9
|$308,933
|15.40%
|$298,000
|8.40%
|5
|25.00%
|Gahanna (Corp.)
|40
|-13.00%
|64
|$313,012
|17.60%
|$294,000
|15.00%
|58
|48.70%
|Marysville EVSD
|51
|10.90%
|54
|$296,851
|27.30%
|$290,000
|19.50%
|56
|27.30%
|Downtown Columbus (43215)
|30
|57.90%
|26
|$410,364
|7.30%
|$287,500
|-4.20%
|44
|18.90%
|Teays Valley LSD
|24
|-4.00%
|46
|$267,640
|-5.00%
|$268,894
|3.50%
|42
|13.50%
|Northridge LSD
|7
|16.70%
|17
|$365,143
|118.10%
|$265,000
|57.70%
|17
|112.50%
|Canal Winchester CSD
|37
|48.00%
|46
|$282,051
|16.40%
|$260,000
|8.30%
|47
|51.60%
|South-Western CSD (Grove City)
|191
|10.40%
|246
|$261,423
|19.90%
|$249,900
|19.60%
|217
|27.60%
|Reynoldsburg CSD
|42
|10.50%
|69
|$247,460
|20.50%
|$245,500
|12.90%
|63
|8.60%
|Columbus (Corp.)
|1,067
|13.40%
|1,509
|$257,634
|18.30%
|$240,000
|16.80%
|1,467
|23.80%
|Hamilton LSD
|15
|50.00%
|21
|$236,562
|31.50%
|$237,000
|39.40%
|24
|100.00%
|London CSD
|17
|13.30%
|19
|$320,382
|51.50%
|$225,000
|10.30%
|18
|38.50%
|Miami Trace LSD
|7
|-63.20%
|11
|$228,871
|28.70%
|$223,100
|20.60%
|15
|50.00%
|Columbus CSD
|683
|18.20%
|968
|$253,269
|18.30%
|$220,000
|15.80%
|972
|24.80%
|Jefferson LSD (West Jefferson)
|9
|125.00%
|9
|$369,833
|21.00%
|$207,500
|-5.50%
|6
|0.00%
|Newark CSD
|56
|7.70%
|67
|$199,013
|41.00%
|$184,250
|29.40%
|65
|8.30%
|Circleville CSD
|10
|-47.40%
|19
|$175,624
|14.50%
|$182,000
|11.30%
|14
|-6.70%
|Lancaster CSD
|66
|24.50%
|71
|$195,182
|5.90%
|$176,000
|-7.30%
|64
|42.20%
|Groveport Madison LSD
|53
|-3.60%
|74
|$184,932
|12.60%
|$174,825
|12.80%
|74
|2.80%
|Valleyview (Corp.)
|2
|100.00%
|2
|$157,500
|16.70%
|$157,500
|16.70%
|2
|—
|Washington Court House CSD
|15
|25.00%
|25
|$151,452
|-2.90%
|$150,000
|23.50%
|24
|33.30%
|Marion City
|52
|126.10%
|75
|$170,736
|35.80%
|$147,000
|22.50%
|59
|156.50%
|Whitehall (Corp.)
|15
|50.00%
|13
|$152,373
|13.30%
|$138,000
|16.00%
|12
|-25.00%