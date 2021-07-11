Cheapest and most expensive school districts to buy a home around Columbus

This home in Olentangy School District went up for sale in July.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — New Albany, Bexley and Upper Arlington are school districts with the most expensive homes, according to the latest available Columbus Area Housing Market Update.

New Albany Plain Local School District’s average sales price was $664,363, although the average price in New Albany Corporation came in significantly higher at $824,943 with 26 homes in contract and 21 closed sales, according to the market update published in May.

This home on Goodheart Court, New Albany, was listed for $1,299,900 in July.

Bexley Corporation held its own at $621,096, with 26 in contract and 26 closed sales.

Upper Arlington School District saw an average sale price of $577,453, with 97 homes in contract and 79 closed sales.

Listed in July for $659,500, this 3 bed, 2.5 bath house built in the 1960s has a 2 car garage on Hythe Road, Upper Arlington.

Olentangy Local School district had an average price of $499,680 with 34 homes in contract and 173 closed sales in May; 166 new listings also hit the market in OLSD making it the top place for housing stock that month of the high-dollar homes.

This home in Olentangy Schools on Waterbury Lane listed for $500,000 in July.

Big Walnut, Granville, Buckeye Valley and Johnstown Monroe school districts also had high-dollar averages (between $460,696 down to $417,750) before Columbus schools pulled in with a downtown zip code average house price of $410,364.

Worthington School District’s average house price $361,687 was lower than Worthington Corporation’s average house price $454,355, because the two cover different geographical areas.

Worthington Schools, Columbus taxes: This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home went up for sale in July for $255,000.

Housing Market: May 2021 Communities/School districts