Cheapest and most expensive school districts to buy a home around Columbus

Columbus Housing Market

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This home in Olentangy School District went up for sale in July.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — New Albany, Bexley and Upper Arlington are school districts with the most expensive homes, according to the latest available Columbus Area Housing Market Update.

New Albany Plain Local School District’s average sales price was $664,363, although the average price in New Albany Corporation came in significantly higher at $824,943 with 26 homes in contract and 21 closed sales, according to the market update published in May.

This home on Goodheart Court, New Albany, was listed for $1,299,900 in July.

Bexley Corporation held its own at $621,096, with 26 in contract and 26 closed sales.

Upper Arlington School District saw an average sale price of $577,453, with 97 homes in contract and 79 closed sales.

Listed in July for $659,500, this 3 bed, 2.5 bath house built in the 1960s has a 2 car garage on Hythe Road, Upper Arlington.

Olentangy Local School district had an average price of $499,680 with 34 homes in contract and 173 closed sales in May; 166 new listings also hit the market in OLSD making it the top place for housing stock that month of the high-dollar homes.

This home in Olentangy Schools on Waterbury Lane listed for $500,000 in July.

Big Walnut, Granville, Buckeye Valley and Johnstown Monroe school districts also had high-dollar averages (between $460,696 down to $417,750) before Columbus schools pulled in with a downtown zip code average house price of $410,364.

Worthington School District’s average house price $361,687 was lower than Worthington Corporation’s average house price $454,355, because the two cover different geographical areas.

Worthington Schools, Columbus taxes: This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home went up for sale in July for $255,000.

Housing Market: May 2021 Communities/School districts

Community/School DistrictClosed Sales+/-In ContractAverage Sale Price+/-Median Sale Price+/-New Listings+/-
New Albany (Corp.)2150.00%26$824,94320.10%$810,00029.70%22-15.40%
German Village (43206 and GV subdivision)1344.40%15$690,45686.60%$630,00059.50%180.00%
New Albany Plain LSD3525.00%49$664,36330.40%$570,00040.70%43-4.40%
Dublin (Corp.)8246.40%95$535,56530.80%$528,75031.40%8920.30%
Bexley (Corp.)26100.00%26$621,09628.70%$497,50020.00%3337.50%
Upper Arlington CSD7964.60%97$577,45315.60%$495,00011.50%10123.20%
Worthington (Corp.)2017.60%34$454,35546.30%$461,42054.60%25-3.80%
Powell (Corp.)290.00%34$497,8468.40%$460,0005.10%2911.50%
Dublin CSD13531.10%174$491,93431.30%$450,00032.00%16631.70%
Olentangy LSD17331.10%199$499,6808.70%$445,00014.10%166-16.20%
Buckeye Valley LSD2513.60%31$425,58617.60%$406,79011.40%27-15.60%
Granville EVSD18-21.70%25$437,01712.00%$402,5007.60%220.00%
Short North Area (43201)24-29.40%37$400,6963.90%$400,4507.60%362.90%
Grandview Heights (Corp.)8-42.90%14$370,938-1.10%$394,0006.80%10-50.00%
Jonathan Alder LSD (Plain City)9-50.00%20$354,61118.00%$390,00025.80%2025.00%
Big Walnut LSD3042.90%38$460,69626.60%$380,3016.20%392.60%
Westerville (Corp.)5619.10%75$368,76021.50%$378,50023.30%6736.70%
Beechwold/Clintonville (43214, 43202)6316.70%84$368,14523.10%$367,10023.50%8356.60%
Pickerington (Corp.)5220.90%58$349,07229.00%$355,00030.30%6328.60%
Worthington CSD812.50%133$361,68728.70%$342,00029.10%11828.30%
Pickerington LSD9919.30%113$345,99623.20%$340,00024.80%11513.90%
Gahanna Jefferson CSD68-4.20%91$379,84227.90%$332,94020.00%8915.60%
Hilliard (Corp.)5019.00%69$351,16311.90%$332,500-0.50%587.40%
Westerville CSD1359.80%189$350,50228.00%$331,00028.60%1689.80%
Lithopolis (Corp.)4-20.00%4$323,2003.00%$325,00012.10%5400.00%
Johnstown-Monroe LSD8-38.50%14$417,75028.80%$324,00015.70%11-35.30%
Sunbury (Corp.)912.50%10$292,6002.50%$322,50017.30%833.30%
Delaware CSD43-21.80%62$305,81327.80%$320,00032.00%613.40%
Pataskala (Corp.)2652.90%43$301,86720.10%$304,89127.00%3918.20%
Blacklick (43004)6629.40%79$330,77129.60%$303,75024.00%67-9.50%
Grove City (Corp.)8812.80%97$301,55014.50%$302,50020.50%7834.50%
Hilliard CSD15333.00%209$333,72719.50%$301,50012.20%17120.40%
Obetz (Corp.)620.00%10$284,35837.40%$298,40052.20%814.30%
Minerva Park (Corp.)620.00%9$308,93315.40%$298,0008.40%525.00%
Gahanna (Corp.)40-13.00%64$313,01217.60%$294,00015.00%5848.70%
Marysville EVSD5110.90%54$296,85127.30%$290,00019.50%5627.30%
Downtown Columbus (43215)3057.90%26$410,3647.30%$287,500-4.20%4418.90%
Teays Valley LSD24-4.00%46$267,640-5.00%$268,8943.50%4213.50%
Northridge LSD716.70%17$365,143118.10%$265,00057.70%17112.50%
Canal Winchester CSD3748.00%46$282,05116.40%$260,0008.30%4751.60%
South-Western CSD (Grove City)19110.40%246$261,42319.90%$249,90019.60%21727.60%
Reynoldsburg CSD4210.50%69$247,46020.50%$245,50012.90%638.60%
Columbus (Corp.)1,06713.40%1,509$257,63418.30%$240,00016.80%1,46723.80%
Hamilton LSD1550.00%21$236,56231.50%$237,00039.40%24100.00%
London CSD1713.30%19$320,38251.50%$225,00010.30%1838.50%
Miami Trace LSD7-63.20%11$228,87128.70%$223,10020.60%1550.00%
Columbus CSD68318.20%968$253,26918.30%$220,00015.80%97224.80%
Jefferson LSD (West Jefferson)9125.00%9$369,83321.00%$207,500-5.50%60.00%
Newark CSD567.70%67$199,01341.00%$184,25029.40%658.30%
Circleville CSD10-47.40%19$175,62414.50%$182,00011.30%14-6.70%
Lancaster CSD6624.50%71$195,1825.90%$176,000-7.30%6442.20%
Groveport Madison LSD53-3.60%74$184,93212.60%$174,82512.80%742.80%
Valleyview (Corp.)2100.00%2$157,50016.70%$157,50016.70%2
Washington Court House CSD1525.00%25$151,452-2.90%$150,00023.50%2433.30%
Marion City52126.10%75$170,73635.80%$147,00022.50%59156.50%
Whitehall (Corp.)1550.00%13$152,37313.30%$138,00016.00%12-25.00%

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

NBC4 meteorologist Ben Gelber celebrates 41 years on Columbus airwaves

NBC4's Ben Gelber celebrates 41 years on the air

Liz McGiffin: T-Storms & warmer weather to end the weekend and for the start of the workweek

Cleveland funeral home offers Kivlenieks prayer cards for anyone who would like one

Former Buckeye Harrison returns to Columbus to mentor children

Goodguys Car Show returns to Ohio State Fairgrounds

More Local News