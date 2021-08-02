Central Ohio housing market shows no signs of slowing down

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Demand for homes in central Ohio has shown no signs of slowing down, with homes now selling faster than ever.

Buyers said they’re feeling the pressure, and so are their wallets.

According to Columbus realtors, the average home is sold in just 11 days after hitting the market.

With the inventory of houses still at historic lows, one realtor said he’s had to get creative to find homes for buyers.

“Going back and looking at some of the homes that didn’t sell over the past two years for whatever reason,” said realtor Joe Speakman. “So these were canceled listings, expired listings that didn’t sell and then pulling that list of homes and going through them with the buyer, saying ‘Hey, do any of these homes meet your criteria.’”

If you’re waiting for the market to cool down before trying to buy a home, you may be waiting a while. Local realtors said it could be at least a year or two before the market is back in balance.