Constructed in 2022, Jackson Mews is on the border of German Village and Schumacher Place (Courtesy Photo/Street Sotheby’s International Realty).

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A new site in German Village is boasting four new luxury townhouse condominiums steps away from Columbus landmarks.

Located on Jackson Street, Jackson Mews is home to four townhouses built in 2022 on the border of German Village and Schumacher Place. The new build is steps away from local restaurants, The Book Loft, coffee shops and Schiller Park, and minutes from downtown Columbus and the Short North.

Inside a 1,686 square-foot unit at Jackson Mews (Courtesy Photo/Street Sotheby’s International Realty).

The two bedroom, two and a half bathroom condos tout an open floor plan design and are selling for shy of $800,000. One 1,686 square-foot unit is on the market for $789,000 and a 1,868 square-foot unit for $779,000.

Each unit is accompanied by a two-car attached garage, a first-floor walkout patio and balconies on the second and third floors. The residences also feature quartz countertops, hardwood floors, high-end appliances, side-by-side laundry units and custom closets.

View the unit floor plans and learn more about Jackson Mews here.