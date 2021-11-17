URBANA, Ohio (WCMH) — Two mansions, horse barns, tennis courts, and 256 acres are up for sale from the family of airplane magnate Warren Grimes.

Within golf cart distance of an airport, and with its own private helipad, the two homes of Glen Grove Farm, 1759 North Main Street, Urbana, offer the luxurious lifestyles of a bygone era.

Priced at $5.9 million for 141 acres, houses and barns, or $8.5 million for the entire farm of houses, barns, outbuildings and 256 acres, this private retreat allows the owners to fly in and fly out with zero commute time.

An extensive barn with indoor riding and massive hayloft is where the Grimes family bred Arabian horses and Saddlebreds. They also had a Guernsey cow breeding operation, and ran a dairy for years.

Warren Grimes, the inventor of aviation lighting, the hot box on airplanes, and the airplane coffee pot, built the compound for his wife and three daughters. Grimes donated the airstrip across the street to the City of Urbana. It was also the location for his factory.

Shawn Redman at Sothebys is handling the property sale.