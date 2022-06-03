COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The average home price in Columbus rose by 13.3% year-over-year to $340,000, according to a national report put out by Realtor.com.

The monthly housing report showed new listings in Columbus continued to decrease year-over-year by 4.5%. In April, new listings slightly declined year-over-year by 0.3%.

Homes stayed on the market for 14 days, consistent with April’s median days on market.

“Nationally, the number of active listings increased 8.0% year-over-year in May, but remained 48.5% below typical levels in May 2020 at the onset of COVID,” a spokesperson from Realtor.com said in an email release.

The U.S. median listing price hit an all-time high of $447,000 in May, rising at a faster year-over-year pace (+17.6%) than last month (+14.2%). On a square foot basis, asking prices or active listing increased 16.2% over May 2021 levels.

Listings include active inventory of existing single-family homes and condos/townhomes for given level of geography; new construction is excluded unless listed via an MLS.