COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It’s the rooftop living room that makes a former office building in German Village an eye-popping property listed at nearly $680,000.

The office-to-apartments conversion shows that the tight housing market attracts development in new spaces.

“This is an unusual loft condominium that started as an office building, built in 1980 here in the Brewery District right next to German Village,” said Marilyn Vutech, of Vutech & Ruff, which handles properties in German Village and surrounding neighborhoods.

“It was purchased in 2017 by a developer, and converted to a three unit condominium. This particular unit has three walls of windows, and it brings an incredible light.”

The two-bedroom, 3.5-bath apartment on East Frankfort Street is highly finished inside with quartz counters, quarter-sawn oak floors, and warehouse windows installed on the first and second floors.

There are two floors above ground, a finished lower level with a full bath, making it easy to convert into a guest room. A third-floor opens onto a rooftop deck with an open-air living room.

Park in the one-car detached garage, or on the additional surface spot deeded to the unit. A courtyard outside of the back door gives privacy to people entering the unit.

Vutech said that 20 groups of people walked through the open house, and interested buyers came at that time.

“We are still finding a relatively short market time for almost all price ranges,” said Vutech.

She anticipates the property will sell quickly.