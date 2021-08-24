14 Red flags for hot-market house buyers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For home buyers desperate to move in a hot market, it’s tempting to ignore the red flags. But you should be wary when you encounter these problems, according to a Columbus window company.

Doors don’t close all the way – If there are doors that don’t shut all the way, there could be a problem with the home’s structural framing. Check for doors that look like they may have been cut to fit; that could indicate a quick fix by the homeowner.

Water stains – Look up! If you see water stains on the ceiling, there may be plumbing issues on an upper floor. Water stains can indicate a leaky roof or window, which may mean rotting wood or mold.

Out-of-place paint – It makes sense for a house on the market to have some fresh coats of paint… but if you notice fresh paint on just one wall of a room, it could be hiding a problem (like a patch of mold or mildew).

Strong scents – Does something smell… funny? Strong air fresheners can mask hidden odors, like carpet covered in pet urine. A musty smell may mean moisture and (you guessed it) mold.

Drafty windows – Hold your hand near the edge of a window. Do you feel air blowing through? Drafty windows mean high electric bills! Look out for windows that have fog in between the panes, don’t close properly, or have worn weatherstripping. Older windows are less energy efficient, and problems here may be a window to deeper issues.

Warped siding – If siding panels are warped or malleable, they may be rotted. Peeling paint may be a sign of water, which could be seeping into the home’s foundation.

Large foundation cracks – Small cracks in a home’s foundation are common, but large cracks (wider than a ½ inch) could indicate an unstable foundation or structural problems.

Aging HVAC system – Ask when the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) units were last replaced. They may be less energy efficient — which means a bigger electricity bill — if they are nearing their expiration dates. A heat pump or air conditioner should be replaced after 10 years, and a furnace or boiler should be replaced after 15 years. (ENERGY STAR)

Noisy garage door – Open the garage door and listen for unusual sounds, like squealing or rattling. Squealing may indicate the door is out of balance, and rattling may signify a loose chain or support rails.

DIY improvements – Did the previous owners take a crack at large-scale DIY projects? Unless they are experts, this may mean costly repairs down the road. Look for signs like gaps in fixtures or uneven tile work.

Small problems – If a leaky faucet or a dead light bulb doesn’t seem like a big deal to you, it definitely isn’t a big deal to the current homeowner. What other (bigger) problems have gone unnoticed?

This list is courtesy of Window World, which provides replacement windows, garage doors, and other services to people in Columbus.