COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The 10 most expensive homes sold in February were all over $1 million.

NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin County auditor’s office and filtered for “one-family dwellings” so as not to include things like apartments, duplexes, or unrelated land purchases.

Excluding duplicate conveyances and transfers for $0, 1,129 single-family home purchases were made in Franklin County last month. The average price was $259,879, and the median price was $215,000.

The 10 most expensive homes sold in Franklin County last month:

Note: Homes for which photos are unavailable from the county auditor’s office are accompanied by screenshots of their listing on Redfin.com.

10. This home at 1650 Ridgeway Park Place in Grandview Heights sold for $1.1 million on Feb. 15.

9. This home at 22 Preston Road in Columbus sold for $1.3 million on Feb. 23.

8. This home at 107 Deshler Ave. in Columbus sold for $1,449,000 on Feb. 11.

7. This home at 4112 Stannage Close in New Albany sold for $1,637,500 on Feb. 16.

6. This home at 200 S. Drexel Ave. in Bexley sold for $1,650,000 on Feb. 22.

5. This home at 11 Edge of Woods St. in New Albany sold for $1,650,000 on Feb. 8.

4. This home at 5778 Clark State Road in Jefferson Township sold for $1,660,000 on Feb. 10.

3. This home at 7705 Ogden Woods Blvd. in New Albany sold for $1,675,000 on Feb. 23.

2. This home at 3878 Rushmore Drive in Upper Arlington sold for $1.7 million on Feb. 18.

1. This home at 734 Jaeger St. in Columbus sold for $1,750,470 on Feb. 3.