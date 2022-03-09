COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Six houses over $1 million led Delaware County‘s top 10 home sales in February.

NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Delaware County auditor’s office and filtered for “one-family dwellings” so as not to include things like apartments, duplexes, or unrelated land purchases.

Excluding duplicate conveyances and transfers for $0, 131 single-family home purchases were made in Delaware County last month. The average price was $463,128, and the median price was $415,000.

The 10 most expensive homes sold in Delaware County last month:

Note: Homes for which photos are unavailable from the county auditor’s office are accompanied by screenshots of their listing on Redfin.com or Zillow.com.

10. This home at 9871 MacDonald Drive in Dublin sold for $850,000 on Feb. 11.

9. This home at 6642 Raynor Court in Dublin sold for $876,000 on Feb. 18.

8. This home at 2845 Sunbury Road in Galena sold for $915,000 on Feb. 17.

7. This home at 5863 Willow Bend Lane in Westerville sold for $979,000 on Feb. 2.

6. This home at 9238 Deer Path Court in Powell sold for $1,050,000 on Feb. 22.

5. This home at 9258 Advocet Drive in Powell sold for $1,145,000 on Feb. 25.

4. This home at 6533 Taggart Road in Delaware sold for $1.2 million on Feb. 11.

3. This home at 6868 Temperance Point Place in Westerville sold for $1,365,000 on Feb. 11.

2. This home at 2040 Strathshire Hall Lane in Powell sold for $1.4 million on Feb. 10.

1. This home at 801 Autumn Lane in Powell sold for $1.7 million on Feb. 8.