COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The three most expensive homes sold in Ohio’s largest county last month were worth more than $2 million.

NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin County auditor’s office and filtered for “one-family dwellings” so not to include things like apartments, duplexes or unrelated land purchases.

Below are the 10 most expensive homes sold in Franklin County in October.

Excluding duplicate conveyances and transfers for $0, 2,704 single-family home purchases were made in Franklin County last month. The average price was $271,306, and the median price was $245,000. Twenty-two properties sold for $1 million or more.

The 10 most expensive homes sold in Franklin County last month:

10. This home at 2252 Club Road in Upper Arlington sold for $1.6 million on Oct. 20.

9. This home at 410 N. Columbia Ave in Columbus sold for $1,661,000 on Oct. 26.

8. This home at 250 S. Parkview Ave in Columbus sold for $1,675,000 on Oct. 21.

7. This home at 2641 Swisher Creek Drive in Blacklick sold for $1,699,800 on Oct. 5.

6. This home at 8 New Albany Farms Road in New Albany sold for $1,725,000 on Oct. 25.

5. This home at 2380 Lane Woods Drive in Columbus sold for $1,840,000 on Oct. 22.

4. This home at 4384 Dublin Road in Columbus sold for $1,850,000 on Oct. 22.

3. This home at 2074 Yorkshire Road in Upper Arlington sold for $2,050,000 on Oct. 6.

2. This home at 3 S. Ealy Crossing in New Albany sold for $2,150,000 on Oct. 12.

1. This home at 3994 Stannage Pass in New Albany sold for $2.5 million on Oct. 1.