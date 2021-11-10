COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The most expensive home sold in Delaware County last month went for $2.5 million.

NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the county auditor’s office and filtered for “one-family dwellings” so not to include things like apartments, duplexes or unrelated land purchases.

Below are the 10 most expensive homes sold in Delaware County in October.

Excluding duplicate conveyances and transfers for $0, 297 single-family home purchases were made in Delaware County last month. The average price was $448,382, and the median price was $416,000. Six properties sold for $1 million or more.

The 10 most expensive homes sold in Delaware County last month:

10. This home at 6606 Highland Lakes Place in Westerville sold for $860,000 on Oct. 11.

9. This home at 1004 Cattail Cove in Delaware sold for $900,000 on Oct. 11.

8. This home at 2269 Dauer Court in Powell sold for $950,000 on Oct. 21.

7. This home at 5544 Ludington Drive in Lewis Center sold for $950,000 on Oct. 25.

6. The home at 5731 Evans Farm Drive in Lewis Center sold for $1 million on Oct. 29. An image was not available from Delaware County auditor records.

5. This home at 8382 Deep Run in Powell sold for $1,110,000 on Oct. 5.

4. The home at the end of this drive at 11950 Wildwood Lane in Sunbury sold for $1,112,500 on Oct. 12.

3. This home at 1447 Riverwood Lane in Powell sold for $1,120,000 on Oct. 14.

2. The home at 4459 Green-Cook Road in Westerville sold for $1,712,000 on Oct. 11.

1. The home behind this gate at 8060 Olentangy River Road in Delaware sold for $2.5 million on Oct. 28.