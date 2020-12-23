Read statement from Fraternal Order of Police after shooting of Andre’ Hill

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The local chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police released a statement Wednesday after the death of an unarmed Black man by a Columbus police officer early Tuesday.

Officer Adam Coy shot and killed Andre’ Hill as Hill emerged from an open garage early Tuesday. Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther has called for Coy to be terminated from the police force for failing to properly use his body camera and not for immediately offering medical aid to Hill.

In its statement, the FOP said officers should be afforded due process of law and noted a record level of violent crime in Columbus in 2020, including multiple police officers who have been shot, “and the response from elected officials has been minimal at best.”

Here is the full statement from the Capital City Lodge of the FOP: