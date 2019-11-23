Reaction mixed to possibility of Kasich as new OSU president

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Those on Ohio State University’s campus have mixed feelings about the speculation of John Kasich possibly being the school’s next president. Some think he would be the right person for the job, others do not.

On Thursday, OSU President Michael V. Drake announced he will be retiring.

The following day. two sources told NBC4’s Colleen Marshall there’s been talk about a possible Kasich presidency at OSU for months. One of the sources is from inside the university, the other from outside.

One of the things supporters point out is Kasich’s experience as governor.

“I think he did a great job with the state, so I think if the state’s anything like this campus, I think he’ll do a great job,” said Corey Lahey, an OSU student.

Critics on campus Friday night questioned if Kasich is qualified based on his lack of academic experience and the fact he does not have an advanced degree. In recent memory, all of OSU’s presidents had PhDs.

“That’s a concern at least. Depending on how serious that is, that’s very concerning,” said Cam Clark. “I don’t believe that he is that qualified.”

Some on campus were indifferent to the idea of Kasich leading OSU, but did discuss experience in academia as a factor for determining a university president.

“I feel like the more education you have, the more qualified you’d be to run a university,” said Caroline Avel. “But I think that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s unqualified.”

“I definitely think having an education background is very important if you’re trying to run an entire university,” said Anu Das.

Kasich supporters point out the former governor and presidential candidate’s national presence and claim he would be a prolific fundraiser.

Friday night was the first time Lahey had heard of the speculation.

“I think it’s pretty exciting, I think Kasich is a great guy and I’m sure he’ll do great things here,” he said.

A spokesman for Kasich would not comment to confirm or deny the speculation. A spokesman for the university said they will not comment on any rumors concerning the presidential search.