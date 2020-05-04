Ray Ray’s Hog Pit to open new Powell location

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — Popular barbecue food truck Ray Ray’s Hog Pit announced Monday it will open a fourth location in Powell later this month.

A Ray Ray’s food truck will be set up at Nocterra Brewing on Depot Street in Powell beginning May 16.

Hours for the new location will be the same as three other locations — 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

The truck will be accessible for both taproom patrons and non-taproom patrons, according to James Anderson, owner of Ray Ray’s.

In addition, the new Nocterra location will include a custom barbecue sauce made from the brewery’s flagship beer, Beta Flash.

“I feel I can open this new location in good faith during the pandemic because the demand is there,” Anderson said. “Folks really want to eat something that is professionally cooked during this time. The demand is far higher than the supply for prepared foods during the pandemic.”

The three other Ray Ray’s locations are in Clintonville, Westerville, and Franklinton. The Franklinton location is currently closed due to the pandemic.