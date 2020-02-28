Rash of car windows broken in Grove City

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) – Grove City Police are investigating a rash of incidents where car windows have been smashed across the city. According to police, at least twenty five windows have been broken this week.

“It’s senseless, there’s no reason for it. They’re just breaking a window and off they drive, they’re not stealing anything,” said Detective Douglas Stonerock.

He now has a stack of dozens of reports on his desk. Neighbors doorbell cameras have captured some of the incidents. In the videos you see a car pull up next to parked cars, then you hear the sound of smashing. Det. Stonerock says someone is likely leaning out of the car window and then using something to smash windows on other cars.

“There’s no pattern to it, they’re in one neighborhood then drive clear across town to another neighborhood and do the same thing,” he said.

Based on video they’ve seen, investigators say the vandals have used a dark colored SUV during some of the incidents and a light colored SUV during some others.

“Hopefully somebody will get a license plate and we’ll figure out who did this,” said Sarah Ansel who’s back window on her car was broken Tuesday night. “It’s infuriating.”

Grove City Police want residents to share any video they have of these incidents happening.