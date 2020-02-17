Rascal Flatts adds stop in Columbus during ‘Life is a Highway’ farewell tour

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Rascal Flatts is coming back to Columbus! 

In January, the country group announced their “Farewell: Life is a Highway” tour, however Columbus wasn’t one of the original stops.  

On Monday, the group added extra dates to the tour due to overwhelming demand and Columbus was one of them. 

The tour is scheduled to stop at Nationwide Arena on September 25.  

Tickets go on sale beginning this Friday, February 21 at 10am local time at rascalflatts.com 

The band will also visit Cincinnati on June 13 and Cleveland on September 4. 

