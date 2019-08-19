Rape suspect held on $900,000 bail

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The man accused of raping and robbing a woman near The Ohio State University campus Saturday is being held on $900,000 bond.

Monday, Darrell Rodgers, 20, was arraigned on first-degree felony rape, kidnapping, and aggravated robbery charges.

According to court records, Rodgers used what appeared to be a handgun to threaten a 24-year-old woman near West 9th Avenue and High Street in the early hours of Saturday morning. The woman told police the suspect demanded all of her belongings and forced her to perform sexual acts.

Rodgers matched the suspect description and police took him into custody several hours after the incident.

Prosecutors told the judge Rodgers admitted to having sex with the victim, but said it was consensual. He was allegedly found with the victim’s social security card and a silver B.B. gun which resembled a .40 caliber handgun.

Defense attorneys argued for a lower bond because Rodgers has no significant criminal history, but the judge exceeded the state’s $500,000 bond recommendation by ordering a $900,000 cash surety.

Following the arraignment, the suspect’s emotional family members defended Rodgers, saying the accusations were uncharacteristic.

“He is a good boy. He’s never been in any trouble. I totally support him. I don’t believe he raped that girl and I’m going to stand by my brother,” said Marnesha Arnold, the defendant’s sister.

Rodgers is not a student at Ohio State and has no affiliation with the university. He could face up to life in prison if convicted on the charges.