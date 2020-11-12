1 injured in crash along I-270 in Hilliard

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – Ramp from I-270 North to Fishinger is closed due to a crash, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The right two lanes of 270 North are closed according OHGO.

The Hilliard Division of Police says it received a call around 12:58 p.m. reporting an accident where a vehicle went off the right side of the highway and flipped multiple times. One person was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Ramp from 270nb to Fishinger EB is closed for accident investigation. Use Cemetery Rd to Britton, Davidson, then Trueman as detour — Hilliard Ohio Police (@Hilliard_Police) November 12, 2020

Officials say to use Cemetery Road to Britton Road, Davidson Road, then Trueman

Road as a detour.